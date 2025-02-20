Disney's FROZEN to Conclude The Gateway’s 75th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DISNEY’S FROZEN - based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film - will conclude The Gateway’s 75th Season and will run at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, NY from March 7 – April 13, 2025.

DISNEY’S FROZEN includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. And for the first time in forever, you can experience the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm on Long Island!

In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home – with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.

Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Disney’s Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

DISNEY’S FROZEN is directed by Larry Raben, choreographed by Angie Schworer, and music directed by Bryson Baumgartel.

The cast, which began rehearsals Tuesday, February 18, will feature Charissa Hogeland (Broadway Disney’s Frozen; Broadway 1st National Tour Kinky Boots; Regional The Cher Show at The Gateway) as Elsa, Emily Grace Tucker (National Tour Elf the Musical; Regional Mary Poppins, Disney’s The Little Mermaid at The Gateway) as Anna, Christian Brailsford (Broadway National Tour Pretty Woman; Regional In the Heights, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Kristoff, Mark Ryan Anderson (Regional Rocka of Ages, Jersey Boys, Cabaret) as Hans, WESLEY SLADE (Regional The SpongeBob Musical, Disney’s Frozen, Young Frankenstein with Sally Struthers) as Olaf, Clint Hromsco (Off-Broadway Flash/Frozen; National Tour Jekyll & Hyde; Regional Disney’s Frozen) as Sven, TYLER GALLAHER (Regional Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys) as Oaken/Bishop, RALPH DANIEL (National Tour Hairspray, Regional Oliver, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) as Weselton, CLAIRE FLYNN (Regional Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) as Queen Iduna, IAN BLACK (Regional Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, 42nd Street) as King Agnarr, ARIELLYS REYNOSO (Regional West Side Story, Rent) as Bulda, ERROL SERVICE JR. (Regional Rent, Legally Blonde) as Pabbie, SONNIE BETTS and SOFIA DA COSTA-WILSON share the role of Young Elsa, PEPPER COLEMAN and ABIGAIL PIROZZI share the role of Young Anna; and ensemble members MELISSA LYNNE JONES, JOSE CONTRERAS, KATE WALDRON, Louis Williams, HALLE SURGIL, DARIAN TROY, Elizabeth Yanick, Louis Brogna, GABRIELLE LUTHY, and LEO CARMODY; and teen ensemble members RILEIGH PICKEN SYDNEY MCHUGH, MARTY TIMLIN, DAVID LAFLER, SAMANTHA HAYES, GIADA LONGO, OLIVA DAVIS, BRENDYN MOLNAR.

Disney’s Frozen is Larry Raben’s 13th show at The Gateway which includes this season’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, CLUE starring Sally Struthers, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Disney’s Newsies The Musical, Murder On The Orient Express, Kinky Boots, Cabaret, Mamma Mia!, Nice Work If You Can Get It (IRNE nomination), Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Producers, Sunset Blvd and as an actor Sugar (Jerry/Daphne). He directed Tony winner Joe DiPietro’s Falling For Eve Off-Broadway (York Theatre). Other regional credits include School Of Rock (Tuacahn Amphitheatre), JERSEY BOYS (Phoenix Theatre Company), Buyer & Cellar (Laguna Playhouse), Catch Me If You Can (Musical Theatre West), Tru (CSW), and Titanic (Moonlight).

Choreographer Angie Schworer has appeared on The Gateway stage most recently in Beautiful: The Carole King Show and The Cher Show; on Broadway in Some Like It Hot, The Prom, Something Rotten, The Producers, Big Fish, Catch Me if You Can, Young Frankenstein, Annie Get Your Gun, Chicago, Sunset Boulevard, Crazy For You, and The Will Rogers Follies. Schworer was the Assistant Choreographer for The Rocky Horror Show (Broadway, 2000),

Musical Director Bryson Baumgartel has played and conducted all over the world. He previously was at The Gateway for this season’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Regionally, he spent four seasons conducting at Tuacahn Center and other regional theaters in New York City, where he recently made his Broadway conducting debut in Merrily We Roll Along. Other credits include Justice, Disney’s Aladdin, School of Rock, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, and Disney’s HERCULES The Musical.

The Gateway’s 76th season will begin May 2025 with 42nd Street, Pretty Woman, Phantom, Holiday Spectacular on Ice, The Rat Pack is Back, and Dear Evan Hansen.

