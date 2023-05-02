Comedian Neil Rubenstein To Perform At Adjacent Festival

Comedian Neil Rubenstein has announced that he will be performing at Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City. The two day event - which features Paramore, Blink-182, Bleachers, Japanese Breakfest, Jimmy Eat World, and more - is set to take place on May 27th and 28th at Bader Field. For more information, please visit: adjacentfestival.com.

About his upcoming performance, he shares: "I'm so stoked to be a part of something so cool. I look up and down that lineup and it's so many great bands and even better friends. Being included is such a huge honor."

Rubenstein is a burly, tattooed guy who plays against type; kind, cerebral, but still casually mentions past illegal activities (running a poker room, owning a brothel, etc.) the way one might reference a Renaissance Lit course you took in college.

Born and raised on Long Island, he cut his teeth on New York City's Lower East Side. Since then he has competed in stand up events around the country, toured with comedy greats like Ben Bailey, Liz Miele, and Trailer Trash Tammy, and opened for artists including Taking Back Sunday, Motion City Soundtrack, Bayside, and Thursday. He has also made appearances on Flight Of The Conchords (HBO), Important Things w/Demetri Martin (Comedy Central), Sopranos (HBO), Girls (HBO), 30 Rock (NBC), and more.

In addition to his upcoming performance at Adjacent Festival, Rubenstein will be on tour through the summer.

For a full list of upcoming shows, please see below or visit: www.neilrubenstein.com.