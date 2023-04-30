Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Mark Normand Added To Summer Line-Up at Clubhouse Hamptons

The performance will take place on July 20th.

Apr. 30, 2023  

Dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the "best young up and coming comic,", Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene. Following his self-released special, "Out To Lunch" which amassed over 10 million views on Youtube, he released his latest half-hour on Netflix's Season 3 of The Stand Ups. An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had a one-hour and a half hour Comedy Central special and has made an unparalleled seven appearances on "Conan," four appearances on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and one appearance on both "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Mark can also be heard on his multiple appearances on "The Joe Rogan Experience," or on his own podcasts "Tuesdays with Stories" and "We Might Be Drunk".

Mark Normand: July 20th at The Clubhouse

Ticket Link: Click Here




