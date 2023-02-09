Celebrate The Music Of John Lennon With The Moondogs at Bay Street

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announcedThe Moondogs, the East End's preeminent Beatles cover band, will perform the music of John Lennon, focusing on his songs from 1961 to 1971, on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. The Moondogs return to Bay Street Theater following their acclaimed April 2022 performance of the music of Paul McCartney in celebration of his 80th birthday.



The Moondogs are back, with a celebration of the music of John Lennon! The East End's favorite Beatle band is bringing their new show to Bay Street-where the current incarnation of the band was born, at a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' 1964 arrival in America.



As their fans know, The Moondogs' special limited-edition Beatles shows have become an annual event here. In 2017, it was Sgt. Pepper LIVE with a full horn section and multimedia show. Next was George Harrison's 75th Birthday Celebration. In 2019, Let It Be and Abbey Road. The White Album in 2021. Last year, it was Paul McCartney, the Early Years. And 2023 brings a special tribute to John Lennon, 1961-1971, covering all the Lennon songs you love, plus some of the band's favorite deep cuts.



The Moondogs is made up of keyboardist Fred Gilde, guitarist Mick Hargreaves, keyboardist Dan Koontz, bassist Joe Lauro, guitarist Michael Schiano, guitarist Jeff Levitt, and drummer Howie Silverman. In keeping with the style of The Beatles' legendary harmonies, many of the band members contribute as vocalists.



Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.