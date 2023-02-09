Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate The Music Of John Lennon With The Moondogs at Bay Street

The performance is on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m.

Feb. 09, 2023  
Celebrate The Music Of John Lennon With The Moondogs at Bay Street

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announcedThe Moondogs, the East End's preeminent Beatles cover band, will perform the music of John Lennon, focusing on his songs from 1961 to 1971, on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. The Moondogs return to Bay Street Theater following their acclaimed April 2022 performance of the music of Paul McCartney in celebration of his 80th birthday.

The Moondogs are back, with a celebration of the music of John Lennon! The East End's favorite Beatle band is bringing their new show to Bay Street-where the current incarnation of the band was born, at a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' 1964 arrival in America.

As their fans know, The Moondogs' special limited-edition Beatles shows have become an annual event here. In 2017, it was Sgt. Pepper LIVE with a full horn section and multimedia show. Next was George Harrison's 75th Birthday Celebration. In 2019, Let It Be and Abbey Road. The White Album in 2021. Last year, it was Paul McCartney, the Early Years. And 2023 brings a special tribute to John Lennon, 1961-1971, covering all the Lennon songs you love, plus some of the band's favorite deep cuts.

The Moondogs is made up of keyboardist Fred Gilde, guitarist Mick Hargreaves, keyboardist Dan Koontz, bassist Joe Lauro, guitarist Michael Schiano, guitarist Jeff Levitt, and drummer Howie Silverman. In keeping with the style of The Beatles' legendary harmonies, many of the band members contribute as vocalists.

Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.




Casting and Program Announced For American Ballet Theatre at the Staller Center For The A Photo
Casting and Program Announced For American Ballet Theatre at the Staller Center For The Arts This March
The 2023 Staller Center Gala features the one and only American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in their first-ever appearance at The Staller Center for the Arts and their first-ever full company appearance on Long Island. This thrilling evening of dance on March 4 at 7pm, America's National Ballet Company, AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE, will celebrate the Staller Center in a glamorous evening for their 2023 GALA. 
WEST SIDE STORY Begins Performances This Week at The Argyle Theatre Photo
WEST SIDE STORY Begins Performances This Week at The Argyle Theatre
The Argyle Theatre  will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield.
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER Brings the 80s Back To Life At The Gateway Photo
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER Brings the 80s Back To Life At The Gateway
What did our critic think of THE WEDDING SINGER at The Gateway?
Feature: Unprecedented Two-Part Long Island ANGELS IN AMERICA Commemorates EastLine Theatr Photo
Feature: Unprecedented Two-Part Long Island ANGELS IN AMERICA Commemorates EastLine Theatre's 10th Anniversary
EastLine Theatre will celebrate its 10th anniversary this month with a two-part production of Tony Kushner's acclaimed theatrical epic 'Angels in America.' The non-profit theatre group has established itself as an impressive presence in the community with intimate productions amplified by the skill and imagination its production teams over the years. Their tagline - 'little but fierce' - is well-earned 10 years after its inception in a tiny storefront blackbox in Wantagh. Now, they are partnering with the Babylon Citizens Council of the Arts to stage the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play celebrated as 'a turning point in the history of gay drama, the history of American drama, and of American literary culture.'

More Hot Stories For You


WEST SIDE STORY Begins Performances This Week at The Argyle TheatreWEST SIDE STORY Begins Performances This Week at The Argyle Theatre
February 7, 2023

The Argyle Theatre  will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield.
Bay Street Theater Presents KISSED BY A PRINCE Tribute Concert in March
February 3, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a live concert performance, Kissed by a Prince, a tribute to the late legendary artist, Prince, on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.
Single Tickets On Sale For SAMMY & ME, 2023 Mainstage Bonus Fourth Show at Bay StreetSingle Tickets On Sale For SAMMY & ME, 2023 Mainstage Bonus Fourth Show at Bay Street
February 2, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that single tickets are now on sale for the bonus fourth Mainstage production, Sammy & Me, written by and starring Eric Jordan Young and written and directed by Wendy Dann. Sammy & Me will be performed at Bay Street Theater in rep with Master Class, Monday, August 14, through Sunday, August 20.
Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' A CHORUS LINEPhotos: First Look at CM Performing Arts' A CHORUS LINE
January 28, 2023

The Broadway Classic A Chorus Line comes to life on The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre Stage, running from January 28 - February 11. Check out photos of the production here!
WEST SIDE STORY Comes to the Argyle Theatre Next MonthWEST SIDE STORY Comes to the Argyle Theatre Next Month
January 27, 2023

The Argyle Theatre will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. It will be performed from February 9, 2023, through April 2, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:30 PM.
share