Cast Set for ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at CM Performing Arts

CM Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, hitting the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from March 29 - April 12!

This tropical musical getaway will be mounted by Jason Furnari, making his CM Main Stage Directorial Debut, with Ruben Fernandez also making their CM Main Stage Choreography Debut! Joining them is CM veteran Carl Hottinger as Music Director and Will Brennan as Stage Manager.

Starring: Jason Steven Kopp as Tully, Veronica Fox as Rachel, Sarah Klaum as Tammy, James O'Connor as Brick, Malika Batchie-Lockhart as Marley, John Mazzarella as J.D., Logan Glorioso as Chad, and Eddie Martinez as Jamal.

Featuring ensemble members: Erica Nicole Elliot, Keith Jones, Sarah Minto, Camilla Montoya, Jennifer Morales, Kayla Murray, and Melina Piervencenti.

Special Offer! For a limited time, use promo code BUFF3TT to save 20% on standard tickets to any performance of Escape to Margaritaville and the Barometer Soup Jimmy Buffett Tribute Act on April 12 at 4:30 PM.

Offer Details: Valid only on standard tickets; Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts; Not applicable to prior purchases; Limit of six tickets per event per purchase; Expires February 25.

