BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards December 5th Standings; AMERICAN PSYCHO Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

The Broadway Divas - THE BROADWAY DIVA CABARET - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 28%

Evan Pappas - ENCORE! - The Argyle Theatre 24%

Ted Plezia - LIFE'S LITTLE MYSTERIES - South Shore Theatre Experience 20%

Kenny Kopolovicz - BROADWAY NIGHTS - The West Islip Symphony Orchestra 14%

Rita Angelo - DIVAS - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 13%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Marinelli - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 13%

Rakeem Lawrence - CABARET - Post Theatre Company 8%

Rochelle Martin - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Danielle Couteri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Meghan Park - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 6%

Sari Feldman & Josie McSwane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 5%

Melissa Rapelje - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Todd L. Underwood - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 4%

Erica Nicole Elliott - FOOTLOOSE - CAP Merrick 3%

Josie McSwane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 3%

Mandy Modic - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Morgan Faye Neuhedel - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Sarah Minto - CHICAGO - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Danielle Coutieri - DESCENDANTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Morgan Faye - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Brendan Bitler - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Josie McSwane - THE PROM - Theatre Three 2%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Sarah Minto - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Melissa Rapelje - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Brendan Bitler - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 2%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Staci Lo Cascio - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Kristina Georgilis - FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Bryan Bowie - THESE GILDED SOULS - EastLine Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Samantha Eagle - INTO THE WOODS - CAP Merrick 9%

Chakira Doherty - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 7%

Carmela Newman - RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Ronnie Green - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Dustin Cross - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 5%

Carmela Newman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Joe Kassner - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Kurt Alger - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Ronald Green III - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Vanessa Price - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Joe Kassner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Ronnie Green - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Rex Monteleone - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 3%

Cathy Collins - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 3%

Janine Loesch - JERSEY BOYS - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Chakira Doherty - DESCENDANTS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Carmela Newman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Janine Loesch - EVITA - Gateway Playhouse 2%

Doreen Scardino and Barbara Kirby - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Joe Kassner - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Penny Payne - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herricks players 2%

Peter Fogel - ROCK OF AGES - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Ronnie Green - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Lyn Adler-Ciorciari - ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

RHAPSODY - Post Concert Dance Company 20%

A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 12%

MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 9%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 8%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 8%

FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 6%

GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 6%

THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 2%

CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anthony Arpino/John Mazzarella - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Jim Redding - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 6%

Jeffrey Sanzel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 5%

Patrick Campbell - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Jake Van Eycken - ALICE BY HEART - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 4%

Bruce Grossman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Samantha Eagle - INTO THE WOODS - CAP Merrick 4%

Keith Andrews - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 3%

Rex Monteleone - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 3%

Joe Marshall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herrick's player's 3%

Kevin Burns - RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - LES MISERABLES - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 2%

Tony Frangipane - RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jordan Hue - SOUND OF MUSIC - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Michael Blangiforti - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Brooke di Spirito - THE BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED - Jeanne Rimsky Theatre (2022); Old Westbury Gardens (2023) 2%

Joanna Connolly Pepe - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Drew Humphrey - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Tony Frangipane - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - CAP Merrick 2%

Rex Monteleone - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

Huck Hirsch - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Eugenio Contenti / Jojo Minasi - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Melissa Rapelje & Patrick Campbell - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tea Einarsen - FEVER / DREAM - Post Theatre Company 11%

Fable Rowell - MY SORRYBIRD - Post Theatre Company 11%

Tony Chiofalo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 7%

Jeffrey Sanzel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Three 6%

Emily Vaeth - AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Christine Boehm - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Carriage House Players 4%

Evan Donnellan - MACBETH - Carriage House Players 4%

Joe Marshall - SONDER - BACCBACCA Arts Center 4%

Rick Grossman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Jordan Hue - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Carriage House Players 3%

Thaddeus C. Plezia - THE TEMPEST - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Mary Gundlach - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Post Theatre Company 3%

Jeff Bennett & RJ Meyer - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Manes Studio TheatreSc 3%

Kate Russo - ALMOST MAINE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 3%

Kevin Callaghan - COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIGED) - Carriage House Players 2%

Tommie Gibbons - WHOSE WIFE IS IT ANYWAY - Manes Studio TheatreSc 2%

Patrick Finn - THE PAVILION - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Colin Palmer - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Van Whitaker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - EastLine Theatre 2%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics tgeater 1%

Marian Waller - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Tony Tambasco - CAPRICCIO RADIO - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

Tommie Gibbons - CAUGHT IN THE NET - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

Marian Waller - A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

RJ Meyer - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%



Best Ensemble

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 10%

CABARET - Post Theatre Company 8%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

MEAN GIRLS - CAP Merrick 3%

RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

EVITA - Gateway Playhouse 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

MOONRISE - Debut Theatre Company 1%

ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 1%

THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 1%

CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 1%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 1%

FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Creevey - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 10%

Jim Redding - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 9%

Josh Amy - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - CAP Merrick 7%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 7%

Tony Frangipane - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Ted Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 6%

Chris Creevey - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Michael Visco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 4%

Jose Santiago - BEAUTIFUL - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Daniel C. Higgins - ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 3%

Joe Marshall - SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 3%

John Burkland - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

David Shocket - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Julie Lorson - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Mike Visco - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Christopher Chambers - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Christopher Chambers - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Chris Creevey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Julie Lorson - THE MAD ONES - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Steven Prendergast - RED - South Shore Theatre 2%

Mike Visco - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Julie Lorson - ALMOST MAINE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Josh Amy - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

John Burkland - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Crichton - CABARET - Post Theatre Company 16%

Samantha Free - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Jeffrey Hoffman - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Theatre Three 6%

Leslie Ippolito - FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 6%

Matthew Surico - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Shiloh Bennett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CAP Merrick 4%

Ed Goldschneider - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Matthew Surico - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Felipe Rondon - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

Felipe Rondon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Brian Sweeney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Rich Giordano - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - CAP Merrick 3%

Zach Mandernach - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Melissa & Craig Coyle - RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Sid Cherry - LES MISERABLES - Stage 74 3%

Felipe Rondon - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Christopher Littlefield - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Paulie Pecorella - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 2%

Tom Vendafreddo - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Daniel Mollett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

Jonathan Brenner - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Rich Giordano - THE LAST 5 YEARS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jonathan Brenner - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 1%

Matthew Surico - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

Sandra A Vigliotti - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 1%



Best Musical

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 10%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

CABARET - Post Theatre Company 7%

MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 5%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

RAGTIME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 3%

ALICE BY HEART - stage 74 3%

FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - CAP Merrick 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

RENT - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 2%

MATLIDA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CAP Merrick 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 2%

THE PROM - Theater Three 1%

GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 1%

FOOTLOOSE - CAP Merrick 1%

CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 1%

SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - ALICE BY HEART - stage 74 21%

Sammy Morton - MATILDA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Maggie Bera - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 5%

Ashley Deschamps - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 4%

Louis Bianco V - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Clay Bany - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 3%

Baylee Payne - CABARET - Post Theatre Company 2%

Maria Meouchi - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 2%

Lily Rankin - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 2%

Tony Chiofalo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Faith Bentivegna - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick 1%

Mike Jubak Jr. - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 1%

Emily Vaeth - NUNSENSE - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 1%

Julie Ricotta - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Chimera Players 1%

Bailey Peckman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CAP Merrick 1%

Brecken Hummer - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 1%

Isaiah Baston - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Nick Olsen - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 1%

Jenna Halvorsen - ORDINARY DAYS - Take a Bow 1%

Renee Titus - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Gateway Playhouse 1%

Gail Deoquino - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Courtney O’Shea - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Emily Llewellyn - 9 to 5 - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Emily Gates - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Theatre Three 1%

Emily Vaeth - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Zaramaria Fas - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 12%

Brecken Hummer - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 10%

Cameron Lindsey - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Post Theatre Company 5%

Jae Hughes - MACBETH - Carriage House Players 4%

Heather Neumar - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Sally Struthers - CLUE - Gateway Playhouse 4%

Andrew Murano - MACBETH - Carriage House Players 3%

James Taylor Odom - CLUE - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Cade Meier - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Tony Chiofalo - FRANKENATRA - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Calvin Zanetti - SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 3%

Tanner Wojit - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Ryan Nolin - TORCH SONG TRILOGY - Studio theater of LI 2%

Rosie Collette - AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Giovanni Marine - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Meridith Spencer - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Emily Vaeth - SHAPE OF THINGS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Evan Donnellan - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Tom Ciorciari - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Phil Leon - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Brianna Acevedo - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Ted Plezia - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Gary Tifeld - ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 1%

Joan St.Onge - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

Deborah Rupy - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - EastLine Theatre 1%



Best Play

FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company 13%

CLUE - Gateway Playhouse 11%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Post Theatre Company 8%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Three 6%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 5%

THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 5%

DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 5%

GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

MACBETH - Carriage House Players 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIGED) - Carriage House Players 3%

SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 3%

ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 3%

THE LARAME PROJECT - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

WHOSE LIFE IS IT ANYWAY? - Manes Studio TheatreSc 2%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - EastLine Theatre 2%

THE TEMPEST - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

THE TEMPEST - Northeast Stage 2%

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Carriage House Players 2%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 1%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Carriage House Players 1%

CHEMICAL IMBALANCE: A JEKYLL AND HYDE PLAY - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Mazzarella - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 11%

Tony Frangipane - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 11%

Randall Parsons - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 7%

Clay Bany - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Chimera Players 7%

Kyle Dixon - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 6%

Ted Plezia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSCAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

Tyler Patrick Matos and Barry Silver - CABARET - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 5%

Tommy Scardino and Cici Chichester - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sunrise Theatre Company 4%

John Mazzarella - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Joe Marshall - SONDER - BACCBACCA Arts Center 4%

Rian Romeo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 4%

Michael Visco - FUN HOME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Kyle Dixon - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Steven Velasquez - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 3%

John Mazzarella - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Michael Visco - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Ted Plezia - GEMINI - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Steven Velasquez - ROCK OF AGES - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Steven Velasquez - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Michael Visco & Rick Grossman - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Alexander Dodge - DOUBLE HELIX - Bay Street Theater 1%

Mike Visco - WHOSE WIFE IS IT ANYWAY? - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Kevin Shea - CHEMICAL IMBALANCE: A JEKYLL AND HYDE PLAY - Southampton Cultural Center 1%

Rian Romeo - SUITE SURRENDER - Hardscrabble Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Frangipane - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 12%

Carlos Diaz - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 10%

Laura Shubert - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 9%

Tony Frangipane - MATILDA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 9%

Brianne Boyd - A CHORUS LINE - CM Performing Arts Center 9%

Tim Haggerty - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 8%

Patrick Finn - RED - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

Michael Weisner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Theatre of LI 5%

Jonah Verdon - DONNA, THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Gateway Playhouse 4%

Sarah Goodman - ROCK OF AGES - The Argyle Theatre 4%

Michael Weisner - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Rian Romeo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 3%

Carlos Diaz - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Tim Haggerty - THE PROM - Theatre Three 3%

Sarah Goodman - WEST SIDE STORY - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Michael Weisner - CURTAINS - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 3%

Sarah Goodman - GREASE - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Tim Haggerty - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Theatre Three 2%

Sarah Goodman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Argyle Theatre 2%

Michael Weisner - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Shaughn Bryant - TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE - Bay Street Theater 1%

Jon Weston - DOUBLE HELIX - Bay Street Theater 0%

Scott Killian. - TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE - Bay Street Theater 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 7%

Chloe Caustrita - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 4%

Jeremiah Burch - AMERICAN PYSCHO - Post Theatre Company 4%

Anthony Mastrangelo - FAME - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Samantha Barnes - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 3%

Zak Ketcham - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick 3%

Sarabeth Schiff - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Post Theatre Company 3%

Ashlee Fucarino - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick 3%

Dwayne Washington - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

Lainee Jentz - INTO THE WOODS - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Tony Chiofalo - SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Dominic Trivigno - SEUSSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 3%

John Mazzarella - Sheldon - THE PROM - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Dennis Setteducati - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Three 2%

Logan Borre - DESCENDANTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Laila Canelo - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Adam Slawitsky - HEAD OVER HEELS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Cassidy Goldman - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 2%

Veronica Fox - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Tara Mangione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Herrick’s Players 1%

Brendan Noble - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Suzie Lustig - MATILDA - The Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Jackson Gill - Young C - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Cassidy King - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Marguerite Boone - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - North Fork Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

AJ Lafond - FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre Company 17%

William Jahn - FEVER/DREAM - Post Theatre company 6%

Jacob Schmitt - DOGS OF PEACE - Post Theatre Company 5%

Andrew Murano - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Three 5%

Tony Chiofalo - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 5%

Dana Tortora - AS YOU LIKE IT - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Tatyana Poland - THE TEMPEST - Northeast Stage 3%

cade meier - A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of LI 3%

Giovanni Marine - ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 3%

Heather Neumar - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Victoria Kay - DANCE NATION - EastLine Theatre 2%

Randall Krauss - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Jk Larkin - SONDER - Alternative Theatre Company 2%

Emily Vaeth - A TIME TO KILL - Studio Theatre of LI 2%

Dennis Creighton - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Peter Konsevitch - ORPHANS - Hardscrabble Theater 2%

Andrew Accardi - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Studio Theater at Bayway Arts Center 2%

Deana Naja - THE CRUCIBLE - Modern Classics Theatre Co of LI 2%

Deborah Cascio Plezia - I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Thaddeus C. Plezia - RED - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Scott Earle - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Studio Theatre of LI 1%

Rosie Collette - A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Nick Masson - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Carriage House Players 1%

Jeff Pangburn - SONDER - BACCBACCA Arts Center 1%

Katie Ferretti - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Carriage House Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

POSEIDON - Tilles Center 12%

MATILDA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

13 - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

DESCENDANTS - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

THE LIGHTING THIEF - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

SEUSSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

SEUSSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 4%

FROZEN THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

SCROOGE - Studio Theatre of LI 4%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Argyle Theatre 4%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Argyle Theatre 4%

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

CINDERELLA - Plaza Productions 3%

CABARET - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

LORD OF THE FLIES - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - John W. Engeman Theatre 3%

9 TO 5 - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

WILLY WONKA - The Argyle Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - A CHILDREN'S TRAGEDY - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

FROSTY! - John W. Engeman Theatre 2%

FROSTY AND HIS PUPPET PALS - Manes Studio TheatreSc 1%

