Bay Street's New Puppet Theater Camp Added to Camps Schedule

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to present Puppet Theater Play, a brand new puppet camp offering that will be held in August as part of Bay Street Theater's summer camp schedule. The week-long camp will be held Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day at the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum, and is available for kids ages 4 to 7. Registration is $450 for the five-day camp, $600 after July 1. For more information, please contact the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Christina Rodriguez will transform students into confident puppeteers and empower young learners to tell their own stories with simple materials. In daily three-hour sessions, students will build puppets, learn about theater, and perform their own original stories. Students will also learn about the traditional performing arts of other cultures and master simple script writing.



Christina Rodriguez is an accomplished puppeteer and teacher who has taught puppetry at many public and private schools in New York. When she isn't performing WonderSpark shows throughout the Tri-State Area, she performs hilarious Shakespeare classics remixed for young children with her own company, Shakesbears.



Christina Rodriguez is a New York-based puppeteer, puppet designer, and educator with nearly 10 years of experience developing, performing and teaching puppetry professionally for all ages and abilities. A graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and student of puppetry techniques from around the world including Czech marionettes and Bunraku-style tabletop puppets, Christina instills her passion for arts education, collaborative theater and social justice engagement in every facet of her work. From puppet play programs for toddlers to professional performance techniques for special needs adults, Christina is adept at meeting all students where they are and bringing out their best creative work. She currently teaches puppetry full-time at Saint Ann's School in Brooklyn, owns and operates her own puppet content platform that introduces children to classic literature and inspiring historical BIPOC figures, and has worked as a puppeteer and teaching artist with WonderSpark Puppets since 2018.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.