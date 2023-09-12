Bay Street Theater To Host Screening Of FOUR WINTERS, October 8

The screening will be followed by a "talk back" and Q&A with Julia Mintz.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fa Photo 1 Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall
Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater Photo 2 Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater
Feature: Kids Can Take to the Stage in Shakespeare with a Twist at The Patchogue Theatre T Photo 3 Feature: Kids Can Take to the Stage in Shakespeare with a Twist at The Patchogue Theatre This Fall!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Bay Street Theater To Host Screening Of FOUR WINTERS, October 8

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the film screening of FOUR WINTERS directed, written, and produced by Julia Mintz, on Sunday, October 8th at 7 pm. The screening will be followed by a "talk back" and Q&A with Julia Mintz.

The critically acclaimed film about Jewish Resistance Fighters in World War II was written, produced, and directed by filmmaker Julia Mintz and was the winner of "Best Documentary" at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival and the winner of the "Human Rights Award" at the Hamptons Documentary Festival. The New York Times called it "...an enduring warning amid today's global struggle with authoritarian forces."

"All I owned was my camera, leopard coat, rifle, and a grenade in case I'm captured... the pillow was the rifle, the walls were the trees and the sky was the roof," says Faye Schulman, one of over 25,000 Jewish partisans, who fought back against the Nazis and their collaborators from deep within the forests of WWII's Eastern Europe, Ukraine, and Belarus. Against extraordinary odds, they escaped Nazi slaughter, transforming from young innocents raised in closely-knit families to courageous resistance fighters. Shattering the myth of Jewish passivity, the last surviving partisans tell their stories of resistance in FOUR WINTERS, revealing a stunning narrative of heroism and resilience.


Julia Mintz's work focuses on narratives of bravery and resistance against unimaginable odds. She has been on the producing teams for films that have been shortlisted for the Academy Awards, have premiered at Cannes, Sundance, and TriBeCa Film Festivals, and won Emmy, Peabody, and festival awards. Her films can be seen on HBO, PBS, American Masters, NETFLIX, and Amazon, and are shown on college campuses across the country. She has taught seminars and workshops worldwide and has held an adjunct faculty position at LIU in NYC. Mintz has been featured as a keynote and guest speaker for engagements in both the public and private sectors. Mintz is an award-winning artist and accomplished multi-grant recipient for her work in visual arts and documentary film.  

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at the Bay Street Theater Box office from 11AM-5PM Tuesdays - Saturdays or until the time of show, by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500 or 24/7 online at BayStreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
American Chamber Ensemble to Present Gala Annual Music Party And Fundraiser in October Photo
American Chamber Ensemble to Present Gala Annual Music Party And Fundraiser in October

The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 58th Anniversary, will present its Gala Annual Music Party and Fundraiser on Sunday, October 1 at 3:00 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY.

2
The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Will Honor Silent Film Day With ASL Movie WHA Photo
The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Will Honor Silent Film Day With ASL Movie WHAT?

In honor of National Silent Film Day, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center will screen the silent comedy WHAT? Learn more about the film and how to get tickets to the screening here!

3
LOVE...RECONSIDERED Premieres at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Photo
LOVE...RECONSIDERED Premieres at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center has announced it will host a premiere of the film Love...Reconsidered, a witty and charming romantic comedy. Learn more about the film here!

4
Long Islands Argyle Childrens Theatre to Present YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall Photo
Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall

The Argyle Children's Theatre will present the family favorite You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown directed and choreographed by Jojo Minasi with musical direction by Rich Giordano. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mike Meehan & The Lucky Ones to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gemini
South Shore Theatre (9/08-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paradidle Records Showcase to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusion to be Inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WTF Is This?!
Rubber Chicken Theater Productions (11/04-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red
South Shore Theatre (9/22-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alez Voz - Mentalist & Magician
Theatre Three (11/03-11/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You