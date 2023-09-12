Bay Street Theater To Host Screening Of FOUR WINTERS, October 8

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the film screening of FOUR WINTERS directed, written, and produced by Julia Mintz, on Sunday, October 8th at 7 pm. The screening will be followed by a "talk back" and Q&A with Julia Mintz.



The critically acclaimed film about Jewish Resistance Fighters in World War II was written, produced, and directed by filmmaker Julia Mintz and was the winner of "Best Documentary" at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival and the winner of the "Human Rights Award" at the Hamptons Documentary Festival. The New York Times called it "...an enduring warning amid today's global struggle with authoritarian forces."



"All I owned was my camera, leopard coat, rifle, and a grenade in case I'm captured... the pillow was the rifle, the walls were the trees and the sky was the roof," says Faye Schulman, one of over 25,000 Jewish partisans, who fought back against the Nazis and their collaborators from deep within the forests of WWII's Eastern Europe, Ukraine, and Belarus. Against extraordinary odds, they escaped Nazi slaughter, transforming from young innocents raised in closely-knit families to courageous resistance fighters. Shattering the myth of Jewish passivity, the last surviving partisans tell their stories of resistance in FOUR WINTERS, revealing a stunning narrative of heroism and resilience.



Julia Mintz's work focuses on narratives of bravery and resistance against unimaginable odds. She has been on the producing teams for films that have been shortlisted for the Academy Awards, have premiered at Cannes, Sundance, and TriBeCa Film Festivals, and won Emmy, Peabody, and festival awards. Her films can be seen on HBO, PBS, American Masters, NETFLIX, and Amazon, and are shown on college campuses across the country. She has taught seminars and workshops worldwide and has held an adjunct faculty position at LIU in NYC. Mintz has been featured as a keynote and guest speaker for engagements in both the public and private sectors. Mintz is an award-winning artist and accomplished multi-grant recipient for her work in visual arts and documentary film.



Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at the Bay Street Theater Box office from 11AM-5PM Tuesdays - Saturdays or until the time of show, by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500 or 24/7 online at BayStreet.org.

