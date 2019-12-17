Bay Street Theater Announces Education Classes For Winter/Spring 2020

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the 2020 Winter/Spring classes which include new options for adults and teens. To sign up please log on to baystreet.org/education or call Allen O'Reilly, Bay Street Theater's Director of Education and Community Outreach at 631-725-0818 or email at allen@baystreet.org.

Classes for Adults:

Sing Us a Song

Mondays

January 27-March 16

7pm-9pm

A cabaret class for singers and actors ages 16-99. This 8-week class will pair you with music for your voice and type, and teach you how to sell it! The class will culminate with a cabaret show for friends and family on March 16. Open to singers of all abilities.

Everybody Can Act!

Tuesdays

January 28-March 17

6:30-9pm

Join Bay Street's Director of Education and Community Outreach Allen O'Reilly in this community-based offering where the basics of theater and acting technique are taught through games, short scenes and improvisation. A monologue as well as a scene will be developed and performed on the Bay Street stage on the final day of class. Ages 19-99

Just for Laughs Improv

January 29-March 18

7-9pm

Join improv master Scott Baker and learn both short form and character development improvisation techniques. Participants will gain confidence in life as well as on the stage and have the opportunity to perform on stage on the last day of class! Ages 19-99

Teen Classes

TEENprov!

Saturday, February 8

2pm-5pm

Learn improvisation skills that not only make better performers, but help build confidence and handle stress by providing life-long communication tools they can use every day. Participants will learn how to articulate their viewpoints, accept "mistakes" as gifts, become inspired team players, and communicate their ideas more effectively while having a TON of laughs doing it! Ages 13-18.

Teen Scene

February 1-March 7

Saturdays

11am-1pm

Ages 13-18 will meet 2/22/20

Teen actors will work on material from the contemporary and classical theater. In addition, participants will be exposed to a variety of different acting approaches: Stanislavski, Strasberg, and Meisner, among them. Final scenes will be presented on the last day of class on the Bay Street stage for friends and family!

Kids Classes and Theater Camps:

Creating a Character!

January 29-March 11

Wednesdays

4 pm-5:30 pm

NO CLASS: 2/19/20

In this fun and interactive class for 7-10-year-olds, students will focus on the elements of creating a character for the stage. Along the way they will develop new skills that will build confidence in their personal lives as well; breathing, voice projection, movement and stage presence, as well as some historical research on the characters they are working on will form the bulk of the class. Best of all, there will be a performance on the final day where the participants will show their new prowess and all the characters they have created!

Mighty Myths and Legends! A Musical Performance Camp!

February 17-21

Monday-Friday

9am-3pm

Students ages 7-18 will create a musical based on their life stories incorporating their favorite classic myths and fairy tales. Then on the final day of camp, the group will present a final performance for friends and family!

The Riotous Youth! A Shakespearean Comedy Theater Camp!

Monday-Friday

April 6-10

9am-3pm

Students ages 7-18 will work together to rehearse and present an abbreviated adaptation of a Shakespearean comedy! The campers will present the show on the final day of camp for friends and family!



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





