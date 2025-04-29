BORED TEACHERS: THE STRUGGLE IS REAL! COMEDY TOUR Comes to Patchogue Theatre In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bored Teachers - the funniest teacher-comedians in the world - is bringing their all-new “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour to Patchogue Theatre for two nights: Thursday, December 11, at 7:30pm and Friday, December 12, 2025, at 7:30pm

Bored Teachers is the most engaging teacher platform packed with the funniest teacher humor, classroom ideas & inspiring stories about awesome educators! It's where they come to escape and find humor in the frustration and exhaustion that comes with the profession. It's inspired by the sweat, the tears, and the unrelenting passion of underpaid and overworked teachers all over. It's a portal to share laughter, release stress, and empower/celebrate all who dedicate their lives to shape the young minds of our future leaders.

With over 200k seats filled and over 100 major theaters sold out in almost every state around the United States and Canada, this is a comedy powerhouse anyone who's ever been in a classroom can relate to! Even non-teachers have reviewed it as one of the funniest comedy shows they've ever seen.

Tickets are $46 - $66, including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: Thursday: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11632378 Friday: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11632379

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby