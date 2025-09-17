All Star Comedy Comes to the Bay Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joseph Vecsey's All Star Comedy will return to Bay Street Theater on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 8:00 PM, as part of a series of stand-up comedy nights the theater is hosting this fall. Founded in 2010 by comedian, writer, and producer Joseph Vecsey, the series has become a staple at Bay Street, known for pairing fresh new voices with seasoned stand-up talent.

This performance brings together Tom Cassidy, Linnette Palladino, and Sergio Chicon, with Vecsey hosting the evening. Cassidy, a Philadelphia native now based in New York City, has written and appeared on Adult Swim's Mostly 4 Millennials and The F-Spot With Derrick Beckles, produced for Danny's House on Vice TV, and toured nationally. His debut album funnymatic reached #1 on iTunes, and his stand-up special Life After Funny and new set RAV4 are both streaming on YouTube. Palladino, a Major in the U.S. Army, mother, and wife, is a powerhouse comic who has performed everywhere from Hoboken to Hong Kong. She was a finalist in HBO Latino's Stand-up Competition and winner of Jersey's Funniest Female at The Eagle Theatre. Chicon, a New York–based comedian and host of the DBS podcast, has been featured on MTV, Comedy Central, and AXS TV's Live at Gotham. He has performed in clubs and theaters across the country, bringing an energetic and commanding presence to every stage.

Advanced tickets are $42 and $54. Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the show begins at 8:00 PM. Patrons must be at least 18 years old unless accompanied by an adult. The full bar will be open before the performance, making Bay Street the perfect spot for an evening out in Sag Harbor.