Adelphi PAC Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME In November

Adelphi University's Department of Theatre will perform the Tony Award-winning play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" in seven performances at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) from Tuesday, November 1, through Sunday, November 6.

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Maggie Lally , the play follows the story of 15-year-old Christopher who has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics, but is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Under suspicion for the murder of his neighbor's dog, Christopher attempts to solve the mystery and winds up on a thrilling journey that upturns his world. The show is a winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play.

Performance for Neurodivergent Crowd - November 4

A special "relaxed performance" of the show will be performed on Friday, November 4, for those with sensory sensitivities. Lighting and sound will be adjusted and audience members will be allowed to enter and leave the theater freely to a nearby quiet room if needed. This performance is suited for the neurodivergent community, but all are welcome to attend. This event is co-sponsored by the Adelphi PAC, Department of Theatre and Bridges to Adelphi program.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1; Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4; and Saturday, November 5 at the Olmsted Theatre in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall. An additional evening show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2 and two matinees will be offered at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6. The show will also be livestreamed during the Saturday, November 5 evening show for those unable to attend in person.

Tickets start at $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. Livestream access is $20. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu.

Regular box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from Noon to 5 p.m., and the box office is also open two hours before most ticketed performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.