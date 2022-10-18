Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adelphi PAC Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME In November

The show is a winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play.

Long Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Adelphi PAC Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME In November

Adelphi University's Department of Theatre will perform the Tony Award-winning play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" in seven performances at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) from Tuesday, November 1, through Sunday, November 6.

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Maggie Lally , the play follows the story of 15-year-old Christopher who has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics, but is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Under suspicion for the murder of his neighbor's dog, Christopher attempts to solve the mystery and winds up on a thrilling journey that upturns his world. The show is a winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play.

Performance for Neurodivergent Crowd - November 4

A special "relaxed performance" of the show will be performed on Friday, November 4, for those with sensory sensitivities. Lighting and sound will be adjusted and audience members will be allowed to enter and leave the theater freely to a nearby quiet room if needed. This performance is suited for the neurodivergent community, but all are welcome to attend. This event is co-sponsored by the Adelphi PAC, Department of Theatre and Bridges to Adelphi program.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1; Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4; and Saturday, November 5 at the Olmsted Theatre in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall. An additional evening show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2 and two matinees will be offered at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6. The show will also be livestreamed during the Saturday, November 5 evening show for those unable to attend in person.

Tickets start at $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. Livestream access is $20. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu.

Regular box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from Noon to 5 p.m., and the box office is also open two hours before most ticketed performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts CenterPhotos: First Look At MATILDA THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts Center
October 18, 2022

The CM Performing Arts Center has just opened their penultimate show of their 49th Season: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The production runs until November 6. See photos here!
American Chamber Ensemble to Present EXPLORING THE HUMAN SPIRIT - PART 1 at Hofstra UniversityAmerican Chamber Ensemble to Present EXPLORING THE HUMAN SPIRIT - PART 1 at Hofstra University
October 18, 2022

The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 57th Anniversary, will perform Exploring the Human Spirit - Part 1 on Sunday, October 30 @ 3 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center.
Impractical Jokers Bring The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour to UBS Arena in March 2023Impractical Jokers Bring The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour to UBS Arena in March 2023
October 18, 2022

Q, Murr and Sal, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, announced a brand-new live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour.
Book The Job With Improv Audition Workshop With SJ Allocco-St. Germain, November 19Book The Job With Improv Audition Workshop With SJ Allocco-St. Germain, November 19
October 13, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a one-time audition workshop, Book the Job with Improv, led by professional casting director and producer SJ Allocco-St. Germain, on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.
Reciprocity Project Presents AMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Showcasing Seven Short FilmsReciprocity Project Presents AMPLIFYING INDIGENOUS VOICES Showcasing Seven Short Films
October 13, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts  has announced the screening of The Reciprocity Project film series Amplifying Indigenous Voices on Sunday, November 13, at 5 p.m. The screening of seven short films will be followed by a talkback presented by contemporary fine art photographer and filmmaker Jeremy Dennis. All proceeds from the screening will go to benefit Ma's House, a nonprofit art space for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.