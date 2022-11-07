Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Broadway Musical Announced At Patchogue Theatre

This joyous and large scale musical with original songs and dance numbers brings new life to the classic tale.

Nov. 07, 2022  
A Christmas Carol, the Broadway Musical, will ring in the holiday season, presented at Patchogue Theatre from December 16 and will run through December 28.

A Christmas Carol the Musical is brought to life again by Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island). Originally Staged at Madison Square Garden, This joyous and large scale musical with original songs and dance numbers brings new life to the classic tale.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with the ones that mean the most to him.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $59. Student Rush tickets available and can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door, and with a valid Student ID. For more information or for Group Rates, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207978®id=181&articlelink=Https%3A%2F%2FTheGateway.org




Does time heal all wounds? If the past hurts, should one strive to forget it? The Stein family grapples with these questions in the resonant new play, 5 Jews in a Near Death Experience (That shockingly has nothing to do with antisemitism!) by Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, presented by the Post Theatre Company on December 2nd-4th.
The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL. Performances begin on Thursday, November 17, 2022, and run through Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that it will be screening the Metropolitan Opera's 2022–2023 season. S
What did our critic think of OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS at Hampton Theatre Company?

November 7, 2022

November 4, 2022

November 4, 2022

November 2, 2022

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a special one-time-only talkback with Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes following the performance of his new play, All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on Friday, November 4, at 8 p.m. 
November 2, 2022

It's time to dance, sing, play, laugh, and move; this spring, it's time to see a show, and the Staller Center for the Arts offers ample opportunities.