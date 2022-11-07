A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Broadway Musical Announced At Patchogue Theatre

A Christmas Carol, the Broadway Musical, will ring in the holiday season, presented at Patchogue Theatre from December 16 and will run through December 28.

A Christmas Carol the Musical is brought to life again by Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island). Originally Staged at Madison Square Garden, This joyous and large scale musical with original songs and dance numbers brings new life to the classic tale.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with the ones that mean the most to him.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $59. Student Rush tickets available and can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door, and with a valid Student ID. For more information or for Group Rates, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207978®id=181&articlelink=Https%3A%2F%2FTheGateway.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.