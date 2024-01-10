101 DALMATIANS KIDS Comes to Bay Street Theater in March

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will offer DISNEY'S 101 DALMATIANS KIDS a Saturday class as part of its education programming with rehearsals beginning on January 20th and continuing each Saturday through March 9th, 9 AM - 12 PM with a one night only performance at Bay Street Theater on Monday, March 11th @ 7 PM. The high-energy musical, designed for elementary school-aged performers, is based on the classic Dodie Smith novel and the beloved Disney films. The Bay Street Theater students will be directed by Bethany Dellapolla.

Said Allen O'Reilly, Bay Street's Director of Education and Community Outreach, "Bay Street Education is thrilled to be presenting the Disney Kids version of 101 Dalmatians coming hot on the heels of the uber-successful Annie Jr. last fall. It’s an adorable story and the music is incredibly catchy; we’re sure that Bethany Dellapolla our director will work her usual magic to make it a delight for participants and audience members alike."



The Hamptons are already barking about this exciting adaptation of the classic Disney animated feature 101 Dalmatians. Join Roger, Anita, Pongo, Perdita, and their pups as they race their way through madcap adventures and thwart the villainous Cruella De Vil. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Disney songs, including “Cruella De Vil” and “Dalmatian Vacation.” With colorful characters and irresistible songs,101 Dalmatians KIDS is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages! For information on the class call Allen O'Reilly at 631.725.0818 or visit BayStreet.org.