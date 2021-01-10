VIDEO: Arkansas Repertory Theatre Performs 'Telephone Hour' as Part of BUILDING BIRDIE Series

While The Rep's planned production of Bye Bye Birdie was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic, the initiative to recruit and train local teen talent began in the fall of 2019. To cast the Teen Ensemble, the company hosted free audition workshops for hundreds of teens in public high schools across Pulaski County.

In collaboration with Cranford Co., we are proud to present this mini docu-series, Building BIRDIE, that highlights The Rep's journey to seek out, educate, and celebrate local talent. While these teens didn't get the chance to perform on stage, they were eventually able to work with Rep staff to create a music video for one of their songs from the show.

Building BIRDIE is sponsored by Gen. (Ret.) Wesley & Gert Clark, and Legacy Termite and Pest Control.