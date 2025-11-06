THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opens November 14 at A-State Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A-State Theatre will present The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse, opening November 14 at the Fowler Center’s Simpson Theatre. Performances continue through November 23, 2025.

The satire follows a group of well-meaning educators attempting to create a “politically correct” Thanksgiving pageant that omits any Native representation. The play examines cultural appropriation, performative allyship, and the discomfort of trying to “do the right thing.” Written by award-winning playwright Larissa FastHorse, the production runs approximately 65 minutes.

Content advisories include satirical language addressing race, cultural appropriation, and identity politics, as well as scenes that depict misguided efforts at political correctness and some profanity.

Performances are scheduled for November 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees November 16 and 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced $10–$15 and are available through the A-State Box Office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., by calling 870-972-2781, or at astate.edu/tickets. The box office will also be open one hour before each performance. A-State students may receive one free ticket with student ID.