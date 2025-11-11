THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL Comes To The Royal Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate the season at the Historic Royal Theatre as The Royal Players present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical. It will run December 4th-7th and 11th-14th. This hysterically funny and heartwarming musical is based on the play by Barbara Robinson, book and Lyrics by Jahnna Beecham and music and lyrics by Malcom Hillgartner.

The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world–so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. There's not supposed to be biting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem, and while these kids have never even heard the Christmas story, they definitely have rewrites! Soon, everyone is calling for reluctant director Grace Bradley to cancel the whole thing. It's up to the Bradleys and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic.

All Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances (December 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, and 13th) will begin at 7:00pm. Sunday matinees (December 7th and 14th) will begin at 2:00pm.

The Royal Theatre is located at 111 S. Market Street in Historic Downtown Benton. Ticket prices are: $18 general admission; $15 for seniors age 60+, college students, and members of the military; $8 for 12th grade and younger. (Tickets on sale soon!)

Themed Nights:

Thursday (12/4): Ugly Christmas Sweater Night (Wear your Ugly Christmas Sweater)

Friday (12/5): Letters to Santa Night (Write a Letter to Santa, bring it to the show & we will mail it for you)

Saturday (12/6): Pajama Party Night (Wear your Christmas Pajamas and cozy up for a night at the Theater)

Sunday (12/7): Candy Cane Lane (Wear your red and white and get a cute Candy Cane at the door)

Thursday (12/11): Christmas Hat Night (Wear a festive Christmas Hat to the show)

Friday (12/12): Letters to Santa Night (Write a Letter to Santa, bring it to the show & we will mail it for you)

Saturday (12/13): Holiday Movie Night (Meet Buddy the Elf)

Sunday (12/14): Flannel (Wear your best flannel and help celebrate our Closing Day)