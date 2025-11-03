STEEL MAGNOLIAS, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' and More Set for Arkansas Repertory Theatre 50th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced its 2026 SummerStage Season, celebrating 50 years of professional theater in Central Arkansas. The milestone season will include five productions running from May through September 2026, featuring both beloved classics and new works.

Subscription packages and “Ticket Bundles” are now on sale at TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Existing fixed-seat subscribers will be contacted after the New Year to renew their packages for 2026.

2026 SUMMERSTAGE SEASON

Steel Magnolias

By Robert Harling

May 26 – June 7, 2026

Set in Truvy’s beauty shop, this Southern classic captures the humor, heartbreak, and enduring strength of friendship among a close-knit group of women. Filled with sharp wit and timeless warmth, Steel Magnolias reminds audiences that shared bonds can see us through life’s hardest moments.

Ain’t Misbehavin’

The Fats Waller Musical Show

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr.

June 16–28, 2026

A vibrant musical revue celebrating the life and music of jazz legend Fats Waller, Ain’t Misbehavin’ brings Harlem’s golden age to life with unforgettable swing and stride. This Tony Award–winning production captures the humor, soul, and rhythm of the 1920s and 30s. Produced in partnership with People’s Light.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Lyrics by Tim Rice | Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

July 8–26, 2026

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s hit musical retells the story of Joseph, his coat of many colors, and the dreams that change his destiny. With its eclectic mix of musical styles—from rock and pop to calypso and country—Joseph remains one of musical theatre’s most beloved family shows.

The Remarkable Resignation of Dr. Joycelyn Elders

Written & Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III

August 11–23, 2026

This world premiere play with music follows Dr. Joycelyn Elders’ journey from a sharecropper’s daughter in Arkansas to becoming the U.S. Surgeon General. Written and directed by Broadway’s Steve H. Broadnax III, creator of Me & the Devil, the play offers a powerful portrait of conviction, resilience, and self-determination.

Side by Side by Sondheim

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

With Music by Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers, Jule Styne

September 8–20, 2026

A sophisticated celebration of Stephen Sondheim’s legendary career, Side by Side by Sondheim features songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and more. The revue pays tribute to one of musical theatre’s most influential voices.