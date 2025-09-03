Review: World Premiere of ROBBIE! at Melonlight Theater in Eureka Springs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Does one really need an excuse to visit Eureka Springs? Not at all, but here’s one you won’t be able to resist. Beneath the town’s sultry, bohemian glow lies Melonlight Theater, where Emily and Raymond Ulibarri, Eureka’s most magnetic power couple, command the stage with a mix of mystery, passion, and raw allure. Their new show, ROBBIE! (running now through November 8), isn’t just a performance; it’s a temptation. It’s true that Eureka Springs can charm you, but the creatives at Melonlight seduce with every twirl around the dance floor.

Conman Jacopo (Raymond Ulibarri) is no ordinary thief, he’s a smooth-talking mastermind with a taste for danger and desire. His latest scheme? To steal a priceless centerpiece from one of Italy’s wealthiest families. For this job, he assembles a glittering cast of accomplices, each dripping with intrigue and ulterior motives: Angela Bianchi (Emily Ulibarri), his alluring lover who knows more than she lets on; Caterina Miele (Maggie May), a socialite with expensive tastes and hidden claws; and Charlotte Abel (Lyn Davis), a sultry jazz singer whose voice is velvet but whose backstory is everchanging. Before the heist can begin, they must persuade Stanley DuPont (Michael Carey) to join their dangerous little circle, a man whose experience could break them all.

Once the heist is underway, their capers are as comical as they are clever, leaving you laughing out loud while secretly holding your breath, wondering if they’ll really pull off the job before getting caught. It’s noir through and through: shadows of deception, smoky romance, and a web of shifting stories to keep you guessing. In true noir fashion, every character wears a mask, and the deeper you go, the more you wonder who’s conning who. And who exactly is Robbie? I’ll never tell. You’ll have to go find out for yourself.

This cast oozes with talent and charm. The magic begins at the bottom of the steps leading into the theatre by blasting 60s era Italian music to put you in the mood. Then, once we entered, the beautiful Maggie May (who is already in character) escorts us to the comfiest theatrical seats. Seriously, I’ve sat in a lot of theatres, and this venue beats them all in comfortability and ambiance. Then Raymond, director of ROBBIE!, makes his rounds greeting guests and making them feel like we are all the best of friends. It’s easy to crush on this guy—sssshhhhhh don’t tell his wife (though I’m sure she already knows!)

Speaking on how intimate this venue is, I was able to chat with Raymond’s mother, who was sitting behind me and keeping an eye on the Ulibarri’s two boys. I can already tell that they are both naturals when it comes to their parents’ charms. I am excited to see how they develop into artists.

Emily Ulibarri not only stars with her husband, but she is also the author of ROBBIE! And all of the other productions that are presented here. Beautiful inside and out, she radiates when she enters the showroom and commands attention when she speaks. It’s the dancing, though, that gets me every time. Her storytelling is top notch, and her characterizations surprise me. For this show, she dons several accents which helps keep the suspense moving along.

Both Michael Carey and Lyn Davis hold their own rounding out a troupe that is unrivaled in their genre. Michael has a suaveness to him, while Lyn’s voice was nothing short of mesmerizing and smooth as velvet. I could listen to her sing all day. The way she pours emotion into every note makes each song feel personal, as if she’s singing just for you. On top of that, watching the flirty chemistry spark between Michael and Lyn was a treat in itself, adding an extra layer of fun to the performance. They were so much fun to watch!

Melonlight does encourage you to BYOB or visit their neighbors and grab a drink from their establishment. Also, they do offer dance lessons and rent their venue out to various events. For more information on what all they have to offer, visit their website at melonlight.com.

