Review: WILLY WONKA KIDS at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

Serving up a sweet production, The Red Curtain Theatre in Conway presents WILLY WONKA KIDS for one more weekend. Running from Sept 20–28, this candy-coated adventure invites audiences young and old to step into Roald Dahl’s whimsical world of pure imagination. With colorful sets, playful costumes, and a cast brimming with youthful energy, the show captures the magic of the golden tickets that has delighted generations. Whether you grew up with the story or are introducing it to little ones for the first time, this family-friendly musical promises laughter, music, and a sprinkle of sugar-dusted wonder.

In just 60 minutes, this delightful stage adaptation delivers all the classic ingredients of the beloved tale: Charlie Bucket’s humble life with his family, the thrill of finding a golden ticket, and the fantastical tour through Willy Wonka’s marvelous chocolate factory. Along the way, we meet the famously flawed children—Augustus, Veruca, Violet, and Mike—whose antics provide endless laughs, while Wonka himself keeps everyone on their toes with his quirky brilliance. It’s all the wonderful treats of the story wrapped up in a fun-filled bow, making it the perfect bite-sized show for kids and adults alike.

Guided by the creative team of Director Avery Shellito, Music Director Breanna Bucko-Koscenski, and Choreographer Farrah Sherman, the production bursts with charm and playful movement that keeps the pace lively and the storytelling clear. Their vision gives each young performer the confidence to shine while still keeping the ensemble balanced and cohesive.

Each weekend features a different lineup of talented young performers, giving multiple groups a chance to shine in the chocolate-swirled spotlight. For my viewing pleasure, I was able to catch the Oompa Cast, and what a treat it was to see their energy and enthusiasm fill the stage. From top to bottom, the Oompa Cast impressed with their confidence and stage presence. Crosby Eberhard as Willy Wonka led us through the story with just the right mix of quirk and mystery, keeping the audience guessing while leading us through the factory with flair. Ainsleigh Hogan gave us a wonderfully charming Charlie Bucket, her wide-eyed sincerity providing the heartbeat of the story and reminding us why we root for Charlie to the very end. She had so much stage charisma that it was an absolute delight watching her take on this iconic role. Tess McNew as Grandpa Joe brought warmth and humor to the stage, perfectly capturing the supportive, adventurous spirit of the beloved character.

The other golden ticket winners were played to perfection: Henry Gowin gobbled his way into laughs as Augustus Gloop, Madeleine Black chewed up the stage as the stubborn Violet, Valley Evans nailed every bratty outburst as Veruca Salt, bringing so much sass that it was a joy to watch, and Hosea Eberhard delivered techno-attitude with a punch as Mike Teavee. Each leaned into their brattiness with delightful exaggeration that had the audience giggling throughout. I’d also like to give a shoutout to Alisa Jones, as reporter Phineous Trout, who took over the stage when it was time to announce the winners, commanding the spotlight with confidence and charm.

Even though I wish I could see the Loompa cast, I'm sure they are going to be just as scrumdiliumptious as the Oompa cast, so don't miss your chance to experience this golden ticket treat! Willy Wonka Kids runs through Sept. 28 at Red Curtain Theatre, 913 W. Oak Street, Conway, AR 72032. Gather the family and enjoy an hour of pure imagination.

