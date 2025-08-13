Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Studio 42 & Co in Manila

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The yellow brick road has been a well-traveled path here in Arkansas lately, and I’ve followed just about every twist and turn it’s taken (I think). Most recently, it led me to Manila High School, where Studio 42 & Co. brought their own magical rendition of The Wizard of Oz to life. For one weekend only, from July 31 to August 3, they transformed the northeast corner of the state into a land of wonder, courage, and unforgettable performances.

This beloved tale follows young Dorothy Gale as a Kansas tornado whisks her away to the fantastical land of Oz. Along the way, she meets a Scarecrow in search of a brain, a Tin Man longing for a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who dreams of courage. Together, they journey to meet the mysterious Wizard, hoping he can help Dorothy return home. This particular production was adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, offering a theatrical experience that honors the classic 1939 film while adding depth and stage magic. Directed by Kennedy Baker, with choreography by Brandon Bishop and musical direction by Oscar Quiroz, the show was a vibrant celebration of community talent and timeless storytelling.

This cast was a true reflection of the region, with performers ranging from the young to the young at heart, all coming together to breathe life into this timeless story. In a unique twist for this production, the main characters (excluding Dorothy) were each portrayed by two different actors, allowing for a dynamic and layered interpretation of the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and others. This creative choice added depth to the performances and showcased the breadth of talent within the ensemble.

High school senior Evangelina Mashaal led the cast as Dorothy like a seasoned pro. Her clear, expressive voice carried through each song, and she navigated Dorothy’s emotional journey with a sincerity that felt genuine.

It was especially impressive that the three farmhands (Hickory, played by Eden Poe; Zeke, played by Stoker Glass; and Hunk, played by Conner Middleton) and Miss Gulch (Allison Trebilcock) were all under 18 years old. These are iconic roles with big shoes to fill, and each of them brought their own charm. Seeing such young performers step into these legendary roles with such confidence was a testament to the faith the production team had in them. This could also be said about Patricia Cloninger who played Aunt Em, because this was her first role since high school.

Then, it was as if the production “graduated” the young cast into more seasoned counterparts once Dorothy stepped into the Land of Oz. Madison Jones brought a delightful, loose-limbed charm to the Scarecrow, balancing wit and warmth while making every bend and tumble count. Jericho Smith’s Tin Man shone with a sincerity that made his quest for a heart deeply moving. Allen Glass as the Cowardly Lion delivered a perfect mix of bluster and vulnerability, earning laughs and affection in equal measure. And Mo Doty as the Wicked Witch was a scene-stealing force with deliciously menacing energy.

Their props carried an air of enchantment, as if each had been plucked from the pages of a storybook. Glinda the Good Witch, portrayed with radiant grace by the beautiful Chloe Bowen, floated into and out of the scene in a shimmering, sphere-shaped bubble that seemed to glow with its own stage manager magic. And when the trio first encountered the Wizard, the grand, towering head that appeared was nothing short of mesmerizing. It was massive, intricately designed, and alive with artistic detail. I loved it.

I have to admit, two performers completely stole my heart in this production. First, my starry-eyed adoration goes to the fabulous Emarian Tate, who seamlessly embodied both Professor Marvel and the Wizard of Oz with charm and a magnetic stage presence that commanded every scene. Then there was the adorable little munchkin boy with his trumpet, small in stature but overflowing with charisma. Both were so captivating that whenever they were on stage, I found myself unable to look away.

Studio 42 & Co is in the middle of their fundraising campaign. They are in need of several technical items. So far they have managed to raise enough funds for a sound board. They also need speakers, spotlights, and streaming equipment. If you would like to help, visit the donation website at https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/every-dollar1-counts. Every gift, big or small, helps them light up the stage for years to come. Monthly donations are also accepted and GREATLY appreciated!

For more information on upcoming productions, visit their website at studio42theatrecom.wixsite.com/studio42co.

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...