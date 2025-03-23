Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Arts One Presents

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ozarks were alive with the SOUND OF MUSIC when Arts One Presents filled The Medium, 214 South Main Street, in Springdale March 6-8, with so many talented individuals who graciously gave of their talents bringing theatrical magic to this beloved classic. With Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and based on “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp, my first introduction to this wonderful community set the bar high showcasing an impressive level of dedication, artistry, and passion for live theater. We were impressed!

Set in Austria during the onset of the Anschluss in 1938, The Sound of Music follows Maria, a spirited young woman who leaves an Austrian convent to become the governess for the seven children of the widowed Captain von Trapp. Through music and kindness, she wins over the children and their father, leading to love and marriage. However, as the Nazi regime threatens Austria, the family must make a daring escape to freedom.

The Sound of Music was the final collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, as Hammerstein passed away shortly after its completion, which was a powerful way to end a legacy. With its timeless melodies, heartfelt storytelling, and themes of love, resilience, and courage, the musical remains a fitting tribute to their legendary partnership, leaving an enduring impact on the world of theater.

Also leaving an impact, this theater troupe wowed us from the very beginning. This was the first time I have seen a full integration of the orchestra (Music Directed and Conducted by Cheri Headrick) and actors (Assistant Director Johnathan Ivanova) on a stage like this together, creating a seamless and immersive experience. I am a musician, so seeing them spotlighted on the stage was exciting. The musicians weren’t just accompanying the performers—they were part of the world of the show, enhancing every emotional beat and making the music feel even more alive.

Immediately catching our attention with their harmonious voices, the Sisters set the mood with a serene yet powerful opening, drawing us into the world of the Abbey. Their melodious unity established a sense of reverence and beauty, setting the stage for Maria’s journey and the transformative power of music that would carry through the entire production.

Greta Davidson glowed as Maria Rainer. Her musicality shone through every note, effortlessly capturing Maria’s warmth and spirit. With a voice as bright as her presence, she brought both playfulness and depth to the role, making her journey from the Abbey to the von Trapp family home feel all the more heartfelt and genuine.

Davidson’s chemistry with leading man Coby Anderson as Captain Georg von Trapp was palpable and captivating. Their dynamic relationship evolved beautifully, from initial tension to a deep, emotional connection. Anderson's portrayal of the stern yet vulnerable Captain complemented Davidson’s free-spirited Maria perfectly, making their eventual love story feel authentic and moving.

The comic relief team, Elsa Schraeder, played by Caity Church, and Max Detweiler, played by the super funny Kris Isham, provided a delightful balance to the more serious moments of the show. Church brought a sophisticated, icy elegance to Elsa, while Isham’s Max oozed charm and wit, injecting humor and lightness into the production. Their playful banter and distinct personalities added a layer of fun, all while giving the audience a refreshing break between the more intense scenes. Their song “No Way to Stop It” with Captain von Trapp is possibly my favorite song in the whole musical. Though it is a bit slimy, as they are basically telling the Captain to just suck it up and go along with the political overtaking, they do it in such a catchy and charming way through a lively song and dance number, that it makes you think for a moment, that it may be ok to conform. Ok, not really, but their sales pitch is almost convincing.

The children performed well with each other. Liesl (Addi Jones), Friedrich (Theodore Herold), Louisa (Avery Valdez), Kurt (Brooks Raney), Brigitta (Mary Kate Bridges), Marta (Leanne Song), and Gretl (Antonia Thomas)—danced and sang their way into the audience’s hearts. Each of them was delightful in their group numbers, but I especially loved "So Long, Farewell" and "The Lonely Goatherd."

The pairing of Liesl and Rolf (Heath Stark) was a highlight for me. Their duet, "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," was charming, and the choreography by Jenna Headrick was impressive, especially as they moved through the orchestra. Stark’s graceful performance, paired with Harris’s support, brought an elegant and tender sensitivity to the hopefulness of young love. I’ll also mention that in the movie, Rolf betrays the family hiding in the Abbey, but in the musical, when he finds them, he lies to his superiors, telling them they’re not where he found them. I really appreciate this more sympathetic take on Rolf.

Inclusivity is important in the theatrical world, and I was delighted to see that during the Friday performance, they offered American Sign Language interpretation. This thoughtful addition allowed a wider audience to fully enjoy and engage with the production, making the experience even more meaningful and accessible for everyone. This service was performed by Alicia Adkins and Mary Wenkus, on behalf of SLIN of NWA (Sign Language Interpreting Network of Northwest Arkansas), which focuses on providing equal access to communication for Hearing, Deaf, and Hard of Hearing consumers in Northwest Arkansas through hiring a network of proficient and professional sign language interpreters. It is their goal to champion our professional standards and to positively impact our community.

Coming up in July, AOP will present The Wizard of Oz at DTSOI’s Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center in Springdale.

Cast includes Coby Anderson, Greta Davidson, Caity Church, Kris Isham, Heath Stark, Addi Jones, Theodore Herold, Avery ValdezBrooks Raney, Mary Kate Bridges, Leanne Song, Antonia Thomas, Lisa Kulczak, Shari Cathcart-Sievert, Krista Parks, Eleanor Hill, Isabelle Tippett, Allison McElroy, Jayme Amonsen, Elizabeth Bainbridge, Shiloh Jones, London Omo, Diana Weeks, Rob Button, Aaron Rider, and Brandon Hamilton.

