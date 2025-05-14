Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Hot Springs World Class High School Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hot Springs Trojan Theatre has truly outdone themselves with what has become my favorite rendition of The Addams Family, performed April 24–26 in the Joyce L. Littleton Craft Auditorium. Directed by Kaitlin Potts, this cast delivered doom and gloom with a delightfully magical and macabre flair, and it wasn’t just me who took notice. The judges at the Broadway Bound Awards, which were held May 5 at Robinson Center in Little Rock, were equally impressed, inviting John Sullivan (Gomez) and Jadyn Daniels (Morticia) to compete for a chance to travel to New York City and participate in the prestigious Jimmy Awards. Though they didn’t bring home the grand prize, Jadyn placed in the top three for the Leading Ladies, and John received the Director’s Award for Choreography.

“Being part of the Broadway Bound Awards was one of the greatest experiences of my pre-professional career,” John Sullivan said. “I built bonds, I made memories, and I was given a drive to push myself beyond my limits and grow in my skill and work ethic. Because of this opportunity, I was given a glimpse into professional theatre, and I will strive towards that career with every step I take."

Of course, I was not surprised when I heard they were in the competition. When I saw them in The Addams Family, I knew they deserved to be there.

So, back to the show. In this spooky, kooky, and delightfully offbeat production of The Addams Family (Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa and Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice), love is in full bloom, even if it’s a little… unconventional. Wednesday Addams (Mya Chandler), ever the brooding princess of darkness, shocks her family by falling for a perfectly normal boy—Lucas Beinecke (James Nehus). Determined to make a good impression, she invites Lucas and his painfully average parents, Alice and Mal (Jamie Bryant and Joe Martinez), over for “One Normal Night.” Naturally, with the Addamses, “normal” is a relative term, and things spiral gloriously out of control.

John Sullivan is a charismatic Gomez, caught in a web of deception when Wednesday asks him to keep her romance a secret from Morticia (Jadyn Daniels). It’s a moral dilemma for a man who lives by the sword of honesty, and Morticia is no woman to cross. Daniels brings elegance and razor-sharp timing, especially when she ominously declares to Alice that if Gomez ever kept a secret from her, she’d leave him faster than you can say “Bubonic Plague.”

Like I said, these two deserve all the accolades they’ve received for this production. John and Jadyn have great chemistry as Gomez and Morticia, effortlessly capturing the sizzling, spooky romance that defines the Addams couple. John brings charm and a touch of mischief to Gomez, while Jadyn is every bit the elegant queen of the night, delivering Morticia’s lines with icy precision and commanding presence.

However, this ensemble is equally a joy to watch. Uncle Fester (Noah Bryant) floats through the evening in a love-struck daze, serenading the moon with creepy sincerity. Meanwhile, young Pugsley (Shayla Cooks) stews in delicious jealousy, horrified that his torture buddy might be leaving him for a life of candlelit dates and whispered sweet nothings.

Grandma (Trayona McDaniel) brews up laughs with her wild-eyed antics and cryptic potions, while Lurch (Leo Cervantes) lumbers and growls his way into the audience’s hearts—who knew silence could be so expressive? And Cousin Itt (Lilly Pritsch) makes a perfectly hairy appearance, adding to the night’s delightful absurdity.

One of the most entertaining dynamics to watch unfold on stage was the contrast between Mya Chandler’s Wednesday and James Nehus’ Lucas. Mya gave Wednesday a fierce intensity and sharp wit, staying true to her dark roots while letting flickers of vulnerability peek through. James, on the other hand, brought a lovable awkwardness and open-hearted sincerity to Lucas, making him the perfect foil to Wednesday’s brooding presence. Watching their very different worlds collide—and somehow click—was not only hilarious, but also genuinely endearing.

The true magic of the show lies in the choreography. Choreographers Amy Bramlett-Turner and Alexis Pritsch are masters at crafting numbers that showcase every performer who wants to be part of the production. Their inclusive, high-energy choreography makes the stage come alive, and with such an impressive dance team at their disposal, it’s always a thrill to see what they bring to life.

Now, add in the collective cast’s vocal prowess, shaped under the expert guidance of Lynn Morgan, Shannon Nash, and Lia LaFollette, and the show soars to another level. Each musical number is delivered with precision and character, drawing the audience deeper into the Addams’ delightfully dark world. And let’s not forget those amazing costumes, each one a visual feast that perfectly complements the characters, from Morticia’s sleek gothic glamour to Cousin Itt’s mysterious shag. Together, the costumes, choreography, and vocals create a fully immersive experience that’s as polished as it is spooky.

As always, I love coming to this school, and I can’t wait to see what they have for me next school year. Until then, I’m sure I will see some of them at the Pocket Community Theatre during the summer.

