Review: STEP AFRIKA! at Reynolds Performance Hall

When culture and collegiate bonding mix with rhythm and attitude, you get the explosive STEP AFRIKA!, which percussively paraded in a celebration of dance onto the Reynolds Performance Hall stage on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway Tuesday and Wednesday February 4th and 5th. Powerful movements and storytelling that can only be done in this form electrified the audience with their synchronized stomps, claps, and chants, telling stories of unity, pride, and community, creating an unforgettable experience. We loved it!

Celebrating 30 years, Step Afrika! is a front runner for exhibiting “stepping”, which has been embraced amongst African-American fraternities and sororities, mixing in traditional African dances, contemporary movement, and elements like songs, storytelling, and audience participation. They are engaging, educational, and they joke around with the audience as they show off just how impressive they are with their energy and amazing technique.

Credit: Sandi Horvat Photography

They opened with Tribute, choreographed by Jakari Sherman, where they demonstrated the campus-style competition stepping. The piece featured high-energy movements, intricate footwork, and synchronized rhythms, echoing the rich history and fierce pride of this cultural art form.

Then came the beautiful costumes of the Zulu people. Ndlamu, choreographed by Jackie Semela, brought the passion and energy of traditional African dance to life. The dancers, adorned in vibrant, intricate attire, moved with grace and power, with rhythmic stomps and fluid movements spotlighting group and solo performances.

Not only did I love Ndlamu, but the Gumboot dance, Isicathulo, choreographed by Jackie Semela, was also one of my favorites. According to the host, the South African workers would travel from all parts of the region to work in the mines. Since they spoke different languages, they would slap their boots to communicate. This rhythmic, percussive dance told a story of resilience and solidarity. It was a moving tribute to the power of dance as both a survival tool and an expression of cultural pride.

Credit: Lindsay Stayton Photography

After this amazing display of cultural stepping pride, they launched into solo dances, and then finished the show with Chicago, choreographed by Jakari Sherman, using their whole bodies to “transform the 100+ year old folkloric tradition of stepping into contemporary performance art.” The piece blended the rich history of stepping with modern, dynamic choreography, showcasing the versatility and evolution of the art form. The audience was captivated and caught up in the spirit of the performance, their cheers and applause echoing the shared sense of awe and admiration for the incredible talent and artistry on display.

According to their website https://www.stepafrika.org, Step Afrika! has received several prestigious accolades, including Mayor’s Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education, Innovation in the Arts, and Excellence in an Artistic Discipline. They were also inducted into the National Association of Campus Activities (NACA) Hall of Fame, becoming the first dance company to earn this distinction. The company headlined President Barack Obama’s Black History Month Reception and performed at the inaugural Juneteenth Celebration at the White House. Additionally, Step Afrika! is prominently featured at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture, home to the world’s first interactive stepping exhibit.

The staff at Reynolds Performance Hall is committed to bringing quality entertainment that not only entertains us but educates us as well. Students from across the state were able to see a condensed version of the show. Thanks to sponsors Acxiom and Log Cabin Democrat, 946 school children were in attendance. Broadway World commends their dedication to providing unique performances for our scholars that would not be possible without their support and care. For more information on how you can sponsor upcoming shows at Reynolds, visit their website at uca.edu/pa.

CREATIVE TEAM

C. Brian Williams – Founder and Executive Producer

Lamar Lovelace – Executive Director

Mfoniso Akpan – Artistic Director

CAST

Kenneth L Alexander of Savannah, GA

Nya Christian of Cleveland, OH

Ariel Dykes of Gainesville, FL

Keomi Givens Jr of Miami, FL

Kamala Hargrove of Bronx, NY

Terrence Johnson of Broward County, FL

Isaiah O’Connor of Miami, FL

Ericka Still of Petersburg, FL

Pelham Warner Jr of Bronx, NY

Robert Warnsley of Chicago, IL

Conrad R. Kelly of Fort Lauderdale, FL

