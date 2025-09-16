Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Rialto Community Theatre in Morrilton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rialto Theater in Morrilton brings a whole lot of Southern charm to the stage with Steel Magnolias, which finishes out their run this weekend, Sept 19-21. There’s something magical about seeing this beloved play unfold inside the historic Rialto. You can almost feel the walls humming with pride as audiences laugh and cry while following along with the bonds of friendship in Chinquapin Parish.

Steel Magnolias follows a close-knit group of Southern women who gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty shop to share gossip, swap advice, and hold each other up through life’s challenges. At the heart of the story is Shelby, a young bride whose battle with diabetes casts a shadow over her dreams of starting a family. Through witty banter, deep conversations, and moments of sorrow, the women show how humor and resilience can carry them through even the hardest seasons. Ultimately, the play is a celebration of friendship, loss, and the strength it takes to keep blooming no matter the storm.

I have to say, this show holds a special place in my heart because Steel Magnolias is one of my all-time favorite movies. I’ve laughed with these women, cried with them, and carried their wisdom with me for years. To see the story come alive on stage at the Rialto felt both nostalgic and fresh. It’s like revisiting dear old friends but in a whole new setting. That familiarity made every joke land a little sharper and every heartbreak cut a little deeper.

Much of this magic is thanks to Director K. Shane Boen, who also serves as the Artistic Director of the Rialto. What an asset she is to the community! She has breathed so much life back into my beloved theater, building momentum and excitement while honoring the Rialto’s historic legacy. Under her vision and with help from her Production team Lorrie West and Michael Boen, the Rialto feels vibrant again, alive with creativity and a renewed sense of purpose that shines through every production.

Of course, none of it would resonate without the powerhouse cast who stepped into these iconic roles.

Cindy Nations was the perfect Truvy, warm, witty, and welcoming. Her salon truly felt like the heartbeat of the town.

Camryn Fox as Annelle brought delightful awkwardness that blossomed into confidence, showing a lovely transformation over the course of the play.

Renee Raper’s Clairee’s quips were audience favorites, with laughs rippling through the theater each time she spoke, while Leslie Brixey’s Ouiser stole scenes with her delicious sass and fiery one-liners. You would have never guessed this was her very first play. She was absolutely hilarious, and her timing was impeccable.

Mauri Defee as Shelby captured both the joy and fragility of her character with such sweetness that her journey tugged hard on the heartstrings.

However, Wendy Shirar as M’Lynn anchored the story with an emotional authenticity that had the audience in tears. This is the second time I’ve seen her in this role, the first being a few years ago with The Lantern Theatre. She is equally as wonderful now as she was then.

As an added treat, my favorite downtown celebrity Jackson Flowers lent his familiar voice to the radio DJ, a bonus touch that made me smile.

Together, this cast gave performances so authentic that it felt like we were eavesdropping on real conversations between friends.

And the Rialto doesn’t stop at just putting on a show, the experience begins even before the curtain rises. This weekend, theatre goers will be treated to pre-show entertainment from Reece Almond and Shari Luter, setting the mood with live performances that make the evening feel even more special. Also, don’t forget the popcorn. I L-O-V-E the popcorn that is freshly made in their antique popcorn machine. It’s these thoughtful touches that make the Rialto such a beloved gathering place, giving audiences more than just theatre, they give us memories.

Steel Magnolias continues at The Rialto Theater in Morrilton this weekend. Don’t miss your chance to laugh, cry, and celebrate friendship with this unforgettable cast. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.rialtomorrilton.com. Gather your friends and be part of the magic happening in downtown Morrilton!

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...