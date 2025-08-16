Review: SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN at Performing Arts Center On The Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Downtown Searcy has the charm of yesteryear, where history and culture blend seamlessly with small-town warmth. It boasts one of only three remaining operational Rialto Theaters in Arkansas, a beautifully preserved historic courthouse, and is home to the beloved Performing Arts Center on the Square. It was here that I first experienced Smoke on the Mountain, and I must say that it couldn’t be more fitting for the setting.

Running from August 7–10, this gospel comedy captures the heart of Southern tradition with its toe-tapping bluegrass tunes and homespun humor. Set in a 1938 rural Baptist church, the show follows the Sanders Family Singers as they bring their quirky charm and uplifting music to a congregation that doesn't quite know what to expect.

As you entered the Performing Arts Center, it truly felt like you were walking into a Saturday night gospel sing at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Board members and Director Ryan Gibbons (who played Cousin Skeeter) greeted you with warm smiles and gentle jokes, pointing out where the tithing table was just in case the spirit moved you to give setting the mood for what was to come. The details were all there including wooden pews, music sheets, and a worn pulpit that looked like it had seen decades of revival meetings. It brought a wave of nostalgia that had strangers chatting like old friends. We had a great time!

The Sanders family took turns singing and speaking, each moment seeped in storytelling. At the head of the group was Sam Stroud as Burl, whose rich voice gave a solid foundation to the group’s harmonies, and Joanna Ronnau as Vera Sanders, whose loving spirit made her an unforgettable presence. I did feel a little protective of her every time Burl dismissed her when she added comments to his mini sermons, and she definitely gets the award for telling the bug story near the end. I was laughing so hard, I had tears.

Another funny moment came courtesy of Annabell Ferren as June Sanders, who stole the show with her interpretive sign language during the singing. June’s over-the-top, exaggerated gestures had the audience laughing, but she also won us over with her sincerity and the pure joy that radiated from her. Ferren’s embodiment of June was precious with her boundless enthusiasm and her charming lack of self-consciousness.

The twins, Dennis Sanders (the boy twin), played by Jackson Money, and Denise Sanders (the girl twin), played by Mya Kreh, had wonderful sibling chemistry that felt both natural and entertaining. Their playful banter and quick exchanges made every scene they shared together a joy to watch. I also enjoyed Denise’s story about sneaking out to audition for a movie. That scandal made everyone in the cast gasp.

Adding even more to the mix, Sam Holtkamp as Stanley Sanders brought a gruff presence that helped add to the drama. His reaction to Miss Maude (Sally Paine) and Miss Myrtle (Shannon Hays) judgmental looks was a great way to end the first half, and rounding out the main ensemble was Hayley Murry as Pastor Oglethorpe, whose commanding presence still wasn’t enough to keep the Sanders from taking control of the night.

The music and singing were enjoyable, especially for those who have been to an old-timey church. Every hymn and harmony carried with it a sense of nostalgia, as though the audience was invited to be part of the service itself. Productions like this remind us how important community truly is. It’s not only about the performers on stage but also about the families and friends who come together to support them. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for the next show. For more information, follow Center on the Square at https://www.facebook.com/centeronthesquare.

