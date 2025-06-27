Review: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA at Jackson County Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oh what a beautiful sound that came out of the ASU Newport Center for the Arts when the Jackson County Community Theatre presented Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! this past weekend, June 20–22.

Oklahoma! is the groundbreaking first collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, and it forever changed the landscape of American musical theatre. Set in the Oklahoma Territory at the turn of the 20th century, the story follows the spirited farm girl Laurey and her two suitors: Curly, a charming cowboy, and Jud Fry, a brooding farmhand. Amidst community rivalries between farmers and cowmen, a secondary romance unfolds between the flirtatious Ado Annie and her competing beaux, Will Parker and Ali Hakim. Mixed in with all the romance, everyone learns how to become a community as they prepare for their territory to become a state.

Directed and choreographed by Savannah Parker, with musical direction by Susan Johnson, this production had all the humor and homespun charm you could hope for in a community theatre staging of this beloved classic. Every detail, from the lively dance numbers to the period-appropriate wardrobe, reflected care and creativity from a passionate team.

From the very first strains of “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” it was clear the audience was in for a treat. Leading the way was Jackson Williams as Curly. Though younger than what I was expecting, Jackson was an excellent leading man, guiding the cast through the story with charisma and impressive singing chops. His confident stage presence set the tone for the evening, and he found a lovely match in Anna Clark’s Laurey, who blended strength and vulnerability with grace. Their chemistry was sweet, especially during “People Will Say We’re in Love” and the ethereal dream ballet sequence.

Jonathan Ward delivered a haunting and layered portrayal of Jud Fry. His solo “Lonely Room” was a chilling highlight, quiet, intense, and deeply humanizing. And in a complete surprise, the duet “Poor Jud is Daid” became one of the standout moments of the show. In the movie, I was never a big fan of that song, but Jonathan Ward and Jackson Williams won me over with their clever pacing and darkly funny interplay. Their performance gave the song a new edge, one that was both unsettling and strangely entertaining.

My starry-heart eyes go to Madison Stewart as Ado Annie. No matter which beau she was paired with, be it Jake Eddington as the sly and slippery Ali Hakim or Malachi Gates as the sweet and eager Will Parker, she lit up every scene with her smile and the swoony looks she gave to the men. Stewart had the audience laughing out loud with her fearless comedic timing and big personality, especially during “I Cain’t Say No.” She was an absolute joy to watch.

Malachi Gates brought an infectious energy to Will Parker, winning the crowd over with his wide-eyed enthusiasm and charming moves in “Kansas City.” Jake Eddington had the audience in stitches as Ali Hakim, delivering his lines with perfect timing and a thick accent that only added to the humor. Wally Smith played Andrew Carnes with delightful gruffness, especially when trying to keep his daughter in line. Ami Hopkins grounded the show as Aunt Eller, offering wisdom with warmth and bite, while Keelie McClellan’s scene-stealing turn as Gertie Cummings brought roars of laughter every time she exited with that laugh!

The backdrop captured the rustic charm of early 1900s Oklahoma, with thoughtful set pieces and a palpable sense of place. Savannah Parker’s choreography embraced the folksy style of the original while keeping things fresh and engaging, particularly in ensemble numbers like “The Farmer and the Cowman,” which was a real crowd-pleaser. Susan Johnson’s music direction brought out the best in the cast vocally. And the costumes...oh, the costumes!....were absolutely fabulous, fitting perfectly into the turn-of-the-century style. Cindy Sides dressed the cast in prairie skirts and cowboy hats that helped transport us right into the Oklahoma territory.

With strong vocals and engaging storytelling, the Jackson County Community Theatre brought this beloved classic to life in the best possible way. It’s no small task to tackle one of Broadway’s most iconic musicals, but this team made it look as easy as a summertime breeze on the plains.

For more information about upcoming shows, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JacksonCoTheatre.

CAST

Laurey: Anna Clark

Curley: Jackson Williams

Aunt Eller: Ami Hopkins

Will Parker: Malachi Gates

Ado Annie Carnes: Madison Stewart

Jud Fry: Jonathan Ward

Andrew Carnes: Wally Smith

Ali Hakim: Jake Eddington

Gertie Cummings: Keelie McClellan

Kansas City Dancers: Landrey McCain, Keelie McClellan, Savannah Parker, Elizabeth Jones

Postcard Girls: Nicole McCain, Amelia Falwell Smith, Sara Steel

Ensemble: Judy Brannon, Emily Burns, Lizzy Burns, Ricky Jo Clark, Gage Cubit, Cruz Casteel, Lauren Driver, Emma Engler , Presley Falwell, Megan Ganz, Alexis Hall, Miles Hopkins, Zach Hopkins, Beth Jones, Eddie Jones, Charlie Jones, Sonya Pomtree, Taylor Robinett, Rebekah Teal Rogers, Amelia Falwell Smith, Michael Smith, Kayla Stanley, Abigail Whisenhunt, Gentrye Williams

Production Team

Director/Choreographer: Savannah Parker

Musical Director: Susan Johnson

Costumes: Cindy Sides

Stage Manager: Michael Smith

Marketing: Jake Eddington

Hair & Makeup: Cherry Johnson

Carpentry: Zach Hopkins

Sound: Anthony May, Abby May

Lights: Bridget Collins

