Review: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL at Reynolds Performance Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL walked down the street to Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway on Sunday, March 23, bringing with it all the romance and glamour of the beloved film with Book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton. The touring production dazzled the audience with its dynamic performances and a score by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance that infused the classic love story with fresh, rock-infused energy.

Vivian Ward (Eva Gary) works the Hollywood streets and snags billionaire Edward Lewis (Jack Rasmussen) by driving his Lotus to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. While there, he decides to hire her as his companion for the week, setting the stage for a whirlwind romance that challenges both of their worlds. They go shopping, they go to the opera, they go to a polo match, and they end up falling in love.

Before I go any further, I’ll answer the obvious question—yes, the intimate scenes were in the musical. Of course, they didn’t go quite as far as they did in the movie, but the implications were clear, and boy, did our audience get nervous! You could feel the tension ripple through the crowd every time the stage lights dimmed, and the sultry melodies kicked in. Some audience members leaned forward in anticipation, while others exchanged knowing glances or chuckled uncomfortably.

The cast was charming. Eva Gary brings an effervescent allure to Vivian, capturing her wit, vulnerability, and unwavering spirit. From her first moments onstage, she commands attention with a radiant presence and powerhouse vocals, and that laugh of hers resounded through the whole auditorium.

Jack Rasmussen’s Edward Lewis, in contrast, exudes a quiet intensity, portraying the billionaire with a mix of polished sophistication and underlying loneliness. His reserved demeanor softens as he shares the stage with Gary, and their chemistry builds naturally, making their evolving relationship feel both authentic and compelling.

PRETTY WOMAN 3: (L to R) Tamara Daly and Eva Gary

Photo Credit: “Matthew Murphy”

Vivian’s Best Friend, Kit De Luca (played with fiery charisma by Tamara Daly), brought comic relief and wisdom in equal measure, while the hotel manager-Happy Man (Max Cervantes), nearly stole the show with his suave charm and unexpected dance moves. I can’t leave out Bellhop Giulio (Yamil Rivera) who assisted Happy Man/hotel manager. His sweet, pleasing manner made everyone smile. Every scene with him in it was such a joy to watch.

Beyond the romance, the show delivered high-energy ensemble numbers, dazzling costumes and sets, and a soundtrack that had the audience taking a trip back in time to the 90s.

The choreography in Pretty Woman: The Musical added an extra layer of personality to the storytelling. While the show wasn’t a full-out dance spectacle, it used movement strategically to enhance key moments and bring the bustling world of Hollywood and Beverly Hills to life.

My favorite dance number came from the Beverly Wilshire Hotel staff, led by the charismatic hotel manager. His suave, effortless movement—paired with the bellhops' crisp, synchronized choreography—added an unexpected dose of musical theater magic.

The set and costumes in Pretty Woman: The Musical beautifully captured the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills while staying true to the story’s roots in Hollywood’s grittier streets. The scenic design was sleek and cinematic, using moving set pieces, dynamic lighting, and digital projections to transition seamlessly between locations. The costumes paid homage to the iconic looks from the film while adding fresh elements that suited the stage. I loved the vivid colors, but the best part was Vivian’s red dress—WOW! We were all in awe. Whispers about the dress filled the room. She was breath-taking!

Now, about that music! Who doesn’t love Bryan Adams?! I am a GenXer, so this whole vibe was my jam. His signature rock sound, co-written with longtime collaborator Jim Vallance, gave Pretty Woman: The Musical a surprising score that blended power ballads with upbeat anthems. While the show naturally paid homage to Roy Orbison’s iconic Oh, Pretty Woman, the rest of the music was entirely original, and it infused the story with an 80s/90s rock-pop vibe that took the story to another level.

If you missed the show or want to see it again (and who doesn’t), visit their website at https://prettywomanthemusical.com/ for more information.

Coming to the Reynolds stage next is Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton. These folks are celebrating the music of Elvis Presley at Sun Studio this Saturday. Reynolds would like to thank sponsors Log Cabin Democrat & thecabin.net for helping them bring this fun music show! For more information, visit uca.edu/pa or call 501.450.3265.

Reader Reviews