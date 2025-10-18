Review: PLAYING WITH FIRE AFTER FRANKENSTEIN at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I never know what I am going to encounter at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock, but their newest offering exceeded my expectations. PLAYING WITH FIRE AFTER FRANKENSTEIN is intense and grips you through the entire performance. Written by Barbara Field and inspired by Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece and directed by Andrea McDaniel, this haunting production runs for its final weekend through Sunday, October 19, and if you love psychological thrillers that ask big, unsettling questions, you’ll want to catch it before it flickers out like a dying torch on the Arctic ice.

Front, L to R: Rafiki Brown and Trey Moore

Back: Lawrence Blake

Photo Credit: Lydia Whitfield

Set years after Shelley’s original tale, the story finds a frail, obsessed Frankenstein, played with commanding anguish by Joshua Lanham, finally confronting his Creature in the desolate North Pole. Both are broken by their shared past, one by guilt, the other by rejection, and the play unfolds as a philosophical reckoning between creator and creation. Through flashbacks, we see the arrogance, grief, and loss that shaped them both, but in the present, they’re two lonely souls locked in a tragic dance of regret and longing for understanding.

Shaina Tippitt and Joshua Lanham

Photo Credit: Lydia Whitfield

Known for tackling thought-provoking, socially conscious works, The Weekend Theater has once again chosen a script that goes beyond surface scares. This isn’t your typical “monster” story, it’s a meditation on humanity, responsibility, and the hunger for belonging. In the intimate setting, every whispered word and anguished cry feels up close and personal, making the audience complicit in the emotional storm. The set design evokes bleak isolation, with lighting shifts that move us between icy wilderness and Frankenstein’s tormented memories. The effect is haunting, particularly when Lawrence Blake’s Creature steps out of the shadows, not as a lumbering beast, but as an articulate, tragic figure who only wants to know: Why was I made?

Joshua Lanham and Lawrence Blake

Photo Credit: Lydia Whitfield

The success of this show rests squarely on the chemistry between Lanham’s Frankenstein and Blake’s Creature, and the pair delivers with gripping emotional depth. Their confrontations burn with intensity, yet their quieter moments ache with vulnerability. You can feel the years of pursuit, the exhaustion, and the painful realization that they are reflections of one another.

Trey Moore as Victor and Kota White as Adam add layers to the narrative by showing the man Frankenstein was and the being he created. Moore portrays Victor with a moral complexity that bridges the gap between the young, hopeful scientist and the older, tormented creator. His performance helps the audience understand the slippery slope between curiosity and obsession. White, on the other hand, is a revelation. Though young, he brings a remarkable maturity and emotional intelligence to Adam, the embodiment of innocence before corruption. His physicality, expressive eyes, and ability to balance vulnerability with emerging power make his performance deeply moving.

Joshua Lanham and Trey Moore, Kota White on bed

Photo Credit: Lydia Whitfield

Shaina Tippitt as Elizabeth brings tenderness to the story, grounding it in the tragedy of love lost. Though I was a little concerned that they were cousins, I definitely felt all the emotions when Elizabeth was killed.

Rafiki Brown as Professor Krempe provides a steady, reasoned presence amid the chaos of obsession, balancing the moral weight of the piece. Brown’s calm authority contrasts beautifully with Frankenstein’s unraveling psyche, grounding the audience when emotions run high. Every time he enters the scene, there’s a sense of rational control that makes Frankenstein’s descent into madness feel even more tragic.

Playing With Fire: After Frankenstein isn’t about jump scares; it’s about confronting the monsters within ourselves. The Weekend Theater’s production embraces the story’s darkness and beauty with intelligence and tenderness. It’s a perfect addition to the spooky-season lineup in Central Arkansas, and they are a contender for my favorite Halloweeny play! Don’t miss your last chance to see it this weekend. For tickets and details, visit theweekendtheater.org.

