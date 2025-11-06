Review: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at UA Little Rock University Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Department of Theatre Arts took flight with their wildly imaginative production of Peter and the Starcatcher, which ran October 23–26. Directed by Stacy Pendergraft, with choreography by Caelon Colbert and music direction by Dr. Lorissa Mason, this spirited staging of Rick Elice’s play (based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, with music by Wayne Barker) was a visual and comedic feast from beginning to end.

The story follows a nameless orphan (Angelino Juario) who finds himself aboard a ship bound for adventure, where he meets the clever and courageous Molly Aster (Marionna Parker), a young apprentice Starcatcher charged with protecting a trunk of magical starstuff. When pirates, led by the bumbling Smee (Diego Ladino) and the menacing Slank (Levey Saintil), attempt to steal the trunk, chaos and hilarity ensue. Through storms, shipwrecks, and mysterious islands, Peter and Molly discover friendship, bravery, and a touch of destiny. By the end, the orphan earns his new name — Peter Pan — and the stage sparkles with the promise of Neverland.

Angelino Juario shone brightly as Peter, capturing the character’s scrappy innocence and sense of wonder. His transformation from nameless orphan to the boy who never grows up felt completely earned, and his connection with Molly radiated warmth. As Molly Aster, Marionna Parker delivered a performance bursting with charm and confidence. She had that perfect combination of intellect and bravery that makes Molly such a dynamic role, with one moment commanding her crew with poise, the next breaking into laughter that melted hearts. Together, Juario and Parker brought the show’s emotional core to life, reminding the audience that courage and kindness can change destinies.

Adding to the hilarity, Diego Ladino as Smee was an absolute comedic gem. His exaggerated expressions and elastic physicality brought constant laughs, perfectly balancing mischief and endearing foolishness. Levey Saintil as Slank matched him note for note, delivering a villainous turn dripping with personality. Saintil’s swagger and booming presence made Slank both terrifying and hilarious, a perfect embodiment of the show’s cheeky tone. And then there was Ty Waller as Black Stache, the flamboyant, mustachioed pirate captain whose ego is as big as the ocean itself. Waller commanded every scene he entered, with impeccable comic timing and a larger-than-life physicality that brought to mind classic Broadway clowns. His over-the-top line delivery and hilarious facial expressions with the mustache on a stick made him a standout favorite with the audience.

The highlight of the show, though, had to be the opening scene of the second act with everyone as mermaids. Every audience member was laughing. It was colorful, playful, and bursting with energy. The audience could hardly contain themselves as the cast dove headfirst into the silliness, complete with glittering costumes and perfectly timed comedic bits. The humor throughout was infectious.

The set was impressive. The moving boats in particular were super cool, gliding and shifting to create various layers of the ships. Colbert’s choreography kept the energy high, with fluid movement sequences that blurred the lines between dance, comedy, and chaos. Meanwhile, Dr. Lorissa Mason’s music direction tied it all together, creating moments that were both harmonious and delightfully chaotic, just as they should be in this whimsical world.

Under Pendergraft’s deft direction, the ensemble worked as one heartbeat. Their comic timing was razor-sharp, their physical humor playful and fearless. Every actor seemed completely attuned to the rhythm of the group, breaking the fourth wall in a flurry of laughter and creativity. The camaraderie between the cast members gave the story its emotional weight; you could feel that these students weren’t just acting as a team, they were one.

Since I attended one of the school performances, I had the chance to stay for a talkback afterward, where the cast returned to the stage to answer questions from the audience. It was clear from the thoughtful questions about costumes, rehearsals, and stagecraft that many in the crowd were fellow theatre students. As an added delight, the room buzzed with excitement when some realized that a few of the cast members were actually students from their own schools. It was such a fun and inspiring experience to witness that connection between young performers and their peers.

To find out more about UA Little Rock’s Theatre program, visit their website at https://ualr.edu/theatre.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...