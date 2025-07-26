Review: MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I’ve often said I was born in the wrong decade when it comes to music. I would have loved to be part of The Shirelles, The Supremes, The Ronettes, or The Marvelettes. Like Huey Calhoun says in Memphis the Musical, this is the music of my soul! So, anytime I get the chance to see this musically historical experience, I go.

This time, the production was brought to life by my friends at the Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff, which ran from July 17–20. With Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro and Music by David Bryan, this high-energy show was directed by UAPB Theatre Professor Taijee, whose passion for the material radiated through every beat and scene.

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL is a high-octane, soulful journey set in the 1950s segregated South. Inspired by real events, it follows Huey Calhoun, a white radio DJ with a passion for Black music, and Felicia Farrell, a talented Black singer with dreams of stardom. As their love for music and each other crosses racial lines, they face societal backlash while pushing the boundaries of what’s acceptable on the airwaves. Their rebellion brings turmoil for their worlds but allows for change to gradually seep its way into the tapestry of US history.

This is an ensemble dancer’s show. Choreographed by Miles Meckling, this troupe was hopping and bopping with infectious energy, bringing the rhythm of Beale Street to life with every twist and spin. Whether they were jiving in a juke joint or grooving on a TV set, the cast moved with flair, making the stage pulse with the heartbeat of rock ‘n’ roll.

The energy was electric from the performers. Watching the ensemble respond to white guy Huey, played by Will Parkman, was a masterclass in storytelling through movement and expression. At first wary and skeptical, their gradual shift from side-eyes and stiff shoulders to full-on dancing and harmonizing mirrored Huey’s journey of earning trust in a community not his own. Parkman’s charisma kept the momentum alive, and the ensemble’s reactions gave the story its emotional depth and authenticity.

I especially loved the bond between Felicia Farrell, played by the beautiful Pashu’ar Grissom, and her brother Delray Farrell, played by Alex R. Williams. Their connection felt deeply rooted in both love and protective tension, capturing the emotional complexity of family in a divided world. Grissom brought warmth and vulnerability to Felicia’s dreams, while Williams grounded Delray with a quiet strength and fierce loyalty. Their scenes together carried a raw honesty that reminded the audience what’s at stake when chasing dreams in a world not ready for change.

I am a fan of Torres De’von Eskew, so seeing him play the role of Bobby Dupree was a treat. As always, he lit up the stage with his undeniable charm, and his moments at the radio station had me grinning every time. Isaiah T. Austin as Gator was a quiet force until his transformation from silence to song became one of the most powerful moments of the show. He delivered “Say a Prayer” with breathtaking emotion that moved audience members to tears. Heather Lunsford brought the sass as Huey’s mama, Gladys Calhoun, and as a mama myself, I understood her need to protect her child. So, her character’s evolution felt genuinely earned as the story progressed. Greg Simmons gave a memorable performance as Mr. Simmons with flair and confidence. He portrayed the radio station manager with a sharp wit, becoming a key figure in Huey’s rise to fame.

Like I said, I love this type of music, and this musical has a lot of fun tunes mixed into the emotional storytelling. Numbers like “Everybody Wants to Be Black on a Saturday Night” explode with rhythm and swagger, inviting the audience into the vibrant pulse of Beale Street. “Radio” adds a layer of infectious energy, with the ensemble celebrating Huey’s impact as he brings Black music to mainstream airwaves. But my starry heart eyes go to Torres as Bobby during the performance of “Big Love”, which is a playful and over-the-top TV number, offering comic relief while highlighting the absurdity of racial boundaries in pop culture. Again, Torres’ energy he brings to the stage brings out the fangirl in me.

While we wait for their next production, which will be Finding Nemo Jr. in September, there are many reasons like artistic classes, music jams, gallery exhibits, and special events to keep your calendar full and your creativity flowing. The Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas offers year-round programming that engages all ages and interests. For more information on upcoming shows, events, and how to get involved, visit artx3.org.

