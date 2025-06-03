Review: ME AND THE DEVIL at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mesmerizing. Electrifying. And that music, y’all! Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock knows how to kick off a season in style. If you haven’t seen ME AND THE DEVIL, written by their new Artistic Director Steve Broadnax III, now’s the time! This powerful production that Broadnax calls his “love note to the south” runs through Sunday, June 8, so don’t miss your chance to experience it. Grab your tickets at therep.org!

Set in the Delta, the greatest Bluesman (David Lyve Watkins) of all time has his last juke joint show before he heads to Carnegie Hall. Well, that is until an angry bartender poisons his drink for having sex with his wife (Shayna Smalls). Surprise! He ends up in Hell where he decides he doesn’t belong there and talks the Devil (Dyllon Burnside) into having a trial for his soul. The Devil thinks that may be a fun idea, give the Bluesman the ability to conjure witnesses, and pick audience members to be on the jury. Does he make it out of Hell? Go see the show to find out.

Though not exactly a musical, there is definitely quite a bit of music in this show....blues, of course. When I told Broadnax that it sounded like fun, he responded, “It is a lot of fun. I like me some cool blues on an Arkansas summer night. I think you will be able to see our city, our culture, our place where Blues were formed here in the Delta area.”

Before I even get to the cast, I’ve got to give a major shoutout to the musicians! Aside from the Bluesman himself, there are just two incredibly talented artists carrying the sound of this entire production from start to finish: Conductor/Music Director Ricardo Richardson on piano and Jonathan Burks on drums.

I’ve had the privilege of hearing Richardson perform in another Arkansas Rep production, and just like before, he absolutely blows me away. His musicianship is beyond exceptional; it’s rich, intuitive, and full of soul. He doesn’t just play the piano, he tells a story with every note. Paired with Burks’ steady, expressive drumming, the two of them create a soundscape that breathes life into the entire show. It’s intimate and so, so powerful. These two deserve a standing ovation of their own.

Now, let’s talk about the cast, because for this show, Arkansas Rep brought in some seriously magnetic talent you may recognize.

Pictured- David Lyve Watkins and Ricardo Richardson in ME AND THE DEVIL.

Photo by Matthew Sewell

David Watkins (Voices of Fire-Netflix, Whitney-Lifetime, Repetition Rhapsody-NBC, and lead singer for Ready for the World) is the Bluesman. From the moment he steps on stage, he commands it with a presence that’s smooth, mysterious, and undeniably sexy. There’s a swagger in his stride that speaks of stories lived and lessons learned. And when he plays that guitar? Whew. It’s not just music, it’s seduction. Each riff, each chord oozes soul pulling you deeper into his world. You don’t just hear it… you feel it.

Pictured- Dyllón Burnside and Jonathan Burks in ME AND THE DEVIL.

Photo by Matthew Sewell

Dyllon Burnside (Pose-FX, Monster: Dhamer-Netflix, American Horror Stories, Peter Pan Live-NBC, High Maintenance-HBO) as the Devil is equal parts charm, danger, and sheer entertainment. From his very first entrance, Burnside owns the stage with a magnetic charisma that’s impossible to ignore. He’s the kind of devil you want to follow, even when you know better. One moment he’s oozing classic villain energy, the next he’s dropping sharp, hilarious pop references that keep the audience on their toes. Also, love his smile! It lights up the whole stage.

Now, both men—Burnside and Watkins—take turns morphing right there on stage. The transformation is nothing short of mesmerizing. One moment, their characters radiate power, confidence, and seduction, and the next, you see vulnerability and conflict. The shifts in their characteristics are so fluid, so finely tuned, that you are amazed when they are someone completely different right in front of your eyes. It’s in their voice, their body language, and their energy. It’s like watching a master illusionist, effortless, unpredictable, and completely captivating.

Pictured- Shayna Small in ME AND THE DEVIL.

Photo by Matthew Sewell

As the sole female of the group, Shayna Small (Her voice can regularly be heard on Apple News Audio, and she has narrated over 200 audiobooks) also has a couple of roles but brings them on stage at different times.

As Annie, Small embodies a seductive enchantress, leading the Bluesman down a path of temptation with every glance and gesture. Her presence is magnetic, her movements fluid and deliberate, drawing the audience into her web of desire. The chemistry between Annie and the Bluesman is palpable, igniting the stage with a tension that's both thrilling and dangerous.

Then, in a stunning transformation, Small becomes Virginia, a beacon of warmth and tenderness. Her portrayal is imbued with a gentle strength, offering solace and genuine affection that starkly contrasts with Annie's fiery seduction. Through Virginia, Small showcases her versatility, navigating the complexities of love and longing with grace and authenticity.

Me and the Devil is more than just a season opener; it’s a bold, visceral experience that grabs you by the soul and doesn’t let go. With powerhouse performances, razor-sharp direction, and a blues-infused heartbeat that pulses through every scene, Arkansas Repertory Theatre sets a high bar for what’s to come.

2025 SummerStage Season

Me & the Devil | May 27 – June 8

God of Carnage | June 17-29

Hair | July 8-27

The Amen Corner | August 5-17

The Glass Menagerie | September 2-14

“Flex” Subscription packages for the 2025 SummerStage Season are on sale now at www.TheRep.org, or by calling The Rep’s Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

PRODUCTION STAFF

Daniel Robinson – Scenic Designer

Celeste Jennings – Costume Designer

Dena Kimberling – Lighting Designer

KB Belverstone & Arleth Rivera-Se Los Santos – Production Assistant

Rachel Lee – Wardrobe Supervisor

Faith Spencer – Master Electrician

Stephens Jones – A1

Bella Kerby – Dresser

As reported on their Facebook page, Arkansas Rep is partnering with Creative Descriptions, which is offering an audio-described performance for each of their SummerStage shows! Patrons navigating significant vision loss can listen to an audio describer, via a provided listening device, relating visual information in real-time. This experience also includes a guided touch-tour of the set before the performance.

The dates for each show are as follows:

-- Me and the Devil: June 7

-- God of Carnage: June 28

-- Hair: July 26

-- The Amen Corner: August 16

-- The Glass Menagerie: September 13



To participate, purchase tickets for one of the performances above. THEN, directly contact Sandee Pinkstaff at creativedescriptions@gmail.com to arrange for the tour and description service.



This accessibility program for the 2025 SummerStage season is sponsored by Jim Gifford.

