Review: GREATER TUNA at The Pocket Community Theatre

I had my first introduction to the Tuna series at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs last weekend, and I couldn’t have asked for a better welcome into this wildly funny, fast-paced world. With performances from May 16th to the 25th, GREATER TUNA by Jaston Williams, Ed Howard, and Joe Sears was a whirlwind tour through the quirks and contradictions of small-town Texas life, delivered with heart, hilarity, and a whole lot of quick costume changes.

Greater Tuna is a satirical comedy set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas—the "third-smallest" town in the state. The play unfolds over the course of a single day, beginning with local radio hosts Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie broadcasting the morning news on station OKKK. As the day progresses, the audience meets a cast of quirky, often outrageous townsfolk including Didi Snavely, the gun shop owner, Petey Fisk, the humane society worker, and Bertha Bumiller, a stressed-out housewife. The catch? All of these characters are played by just two actors, showcasing quick changes and even quicker wit.

Directed by Steve Mitchell, the production starred Garrett Brenneman and Trae Warner, who each juggled more than a dozen roles with incredible agility and comic timing. Their many changes were so good, that they really did look like different characters. There were some moments when I genuinely forgot it was still just Garrett Brenneman and Trae Warner up there. From wigs and accents to posture and pacing, each transformation was complete: one minute they’re gossipy old ladies, the next they’re rebellious teens or radio hosts with questionable taste. It was like watching a two-man shape-shifting circus, and I was thoroughly impressed, and the audience couldn’t stop laughing!

Though many of the characters might ruffle the feathers of more sensitive audience members, I still found myself picking a few favorites from the wonderfully wacky bunch. I was genuinely invested in the saga of Stanley Bumiller (played by Trae Warner). I don’t know if Sheriff Givens was just casually flirting with the townswomen or running a full-time soap opera, but I couldn’t help imagining a twist where Stanley turned out to be his son, and then he killed him. That seemed like a better motive to me.

I also had a real soft spot for R.R. Snavely (Garrett Brenneman), the chain-smoking UFO spotter no one believed. But I believed in you, R.R.—I saw it in your eyes. You’d seen things. And honestly, in a town where the Humane Society guy is on the verge of tears over ducks and the gun shop owner sells ammo by the bucket, little green men didn’t seem that far-fetched.

Starting the first weekend in June, the Pocket Theatre will launch Neil Simon’S BAREFOOT IN THE PARK. For two weekends, you can catch this classic romantic comedy about newlyweds learning to navigate the ups and downs of marriage. For more information, visit their website at www.pockettheatre.com.

