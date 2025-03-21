Review: GREASE at Rialto Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I am hopelessly devoted to the Rialto Community Arts Center in Morrilton for many reasons. First, it’s my home theater—the place where I’ve raised my children. Second, the building itself is rich with history, and as a fan of haunted places, that only adds to its charm. Most importantly, though, the Rialto continues to produce high-quality shows that attract premier local talent and generate excitement in our community. Their latest production, GREASE, running through Sunday, March 23, is no exception. The talent is outstanding, and the show features some beloved local favorites you won’t want to miss!

With Book, Music and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and Directed by K. Shane Boen, GREASE: THE MUSICAL closely follows the beloved movie but includes a few differences—plus some extra songs.

Here’s a quick rundown: Sandy and Danny share a magical summer at the beach, but when the Summer Nights end, they say their goodbyes—thinking they’ll never see each other again. However, fate has other plans. Sandy unexpectedly transfers to Rydell High, where—surprise!—Danny is a student. But at school, Danny has a reputation to maintain as the leader of the T-Birds alongside his friends Kenickie, Roger, Doody, and Sonny. Meanwhile, Sandy’s wholesome image doesn’t quite fit in, though she still finds a place with the Pink Ladies: Frenchy, Marty, Jan, and Rizzo.

As the school year unfolds, Sandy makes a bold transformation, shedding her Sandra Dee persona. In the end, she and Danny, along with the rest of the gang, come together in the electrifying finale, You’re the One That I Want.

Okay, I couldn’t resist the song references—but that’s part of the magic! With its iconic music and high-energy story, it’s no wonder Grease remains one of the most popular musicals of all time.

With many of the leads new to the Rialto stage, this cast truly reflects the spirit of community theater, bringing together performers from all walks of life. With cast members ranging from enthusiastic eighth graders just beginning their theatrical journey to seasoned adults who have graced the stage for years, this production embodies a beautiful mix of fresh energy and experienced talent. The blend of generations not only enhances the storytelling but also fosters a sense of mentorship and camaraderie, making the show a true celebration of local artistry and collaboration.

Nola Glueck, who stars as Sandy, has the right amount of sweetness and sincerity to make Sandy instantly lovable, while also showcasing the emotional depth needed for her character’s journey. Her vocals bring a fresh quality to classic songs, making her transformation all the more compelling.

Bodee Starr brings effortless charm and charisma to Danny Zuko, capturing both his swaggering coolness and underlying vulnerability. With a strong stage presence and smooth vocals, Starr makes Danny his own while staying true to the character’s iconic appeal.

Caleb Purtle delivers a dynamic and confident performance as Kenickie, embodying the role with just the right mix of toughness and charisma. His stage presence commands attention, especially during high-energy moments like Greased Lightnin’, where he brings both vocal strength and electric showmanship.

My starry-heart eyes go to Belle Overstreet, who nails the role of Betty Rizzo with a perfect blend of attitude, wit, and emotional depth. She fully embodies Rizzo’s tough exterior, delivering razor-sharp one-liners with effortless confidence, yet she also reveals the vulnerability beneath the character’s bravado. Her performance of There Are Worse Things I Could Do is a standout moment—raw, heartfelt, and beautifully sung, making Rizzo’s arc all the more compelling. Overstreet brings a captivating presence to the stage, ensuring that every moment she’s in the spotlight is unforgettable.

What makes this ensemble special is how each performer creates a distinct character, adding depth to the world of Grease beyond just the leads. Whether they’re cheerleaders, jocks, nerds, or greasers, they all bring their own flair, making every scene feel alive. Their synchronized dance numbers, especially in songs like We Go Together and Born to Hand Jive, showcase their chemistry and dedication, adding to the show’s high-energy appeal.

One of my favorite moments is when Hunter Garrett (who has done backing vocals for Dolly Parton) as Roger duets with high schooler Wesley Watts as Doody on Rock N Roll Party Queen. Their harmonies are absolutely spot-on, blending seamlessly to create a fun, lively, and polished sound. Garrett’s rich experience and stage confidence complement Watts’ youthful energy, making their duet a delightful surprise, showing just how special this production is in bringing together talent from different backgrounds and experience levels.

The Rialto would like to say thank you to Salty Dalty's BBQ for catering for the cast and to Whitney DeHart Wiggs for these fabulous photos.

To find out more information on this talented bunch, visit their website at rialtomorrilton.com

CAST

Nola Glueck – Sandy Dumbrowski

Bodee Starr – Danny Zuko

Belle Overstreet – Betty Rizzo

Caleb Purtle – Kenickie

Danielle Crowell – Marty

AJ Evans – Sonny Latierri

Naomi Garibay – Jan

Hunter Garrett – Roger

Cheyenne Nogosek – Frenchy

Wesley Watts – Doody

Michael Boen – Johnny Casino

Bill Holt – Vince Fontane

Isabella Rogers – Patty Simcox

Eli Halter – Eugene

MacKenzie Martin – Cha Cha Degregorio

Salina Sosa, Nora Turner – Dance Ensemble

Jesse Burgener – Teen Angel

