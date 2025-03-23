Review: FUNNY GIRL at Walton Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Whew! Y’all! The power that came from the vocals of the cast of FUNNY GIRL at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, which is running through Sunday, March 23, will blow you away! Seriously! With Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Bob Merrill, Book by Isobel Lennart, Revised Book by Harvey Fierstein, and Directed by Michael Mayer, this musical will have you mesmerized from the beginning where Fanny is contemplating her life, to the final moments when she stands in her power, reminding us why she’s the greatest star. The cast pours their hearts into every lyric, making this production an absolute must-see before it leaves town!

First opening on Broadway in 1964, this dazzling production tells the semi-biographical story of legendary comedian and Broadway star Fanny Brice, following her rise to fame and her tumultuous relationship with the charming yet troubled entrepreneur and gambler, Nicky Arnstein. With familiar numbers like People and Don’t Rain on My Parade, audiences are treated to a score that has stood the test of time, delivering powerful moments of joy, heartache, and triumph.

Hannah Shankman as Fanny Brice in the National Tour of Funny Girl

Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Fanny was often seen as an ugly duckling, but she refused to let that define her. Instead, she relied on her sharp comedic skills, undeniable charm, and sheer determination to carve out a place for herself in the spotlight. With a personality as bold as her talent, she transformed every obstacle into an opportunity, proving that star power isn’t just about looks—it’s about heart, humor, and an unstoppable drive to succeed.

Her heart, however, belonged to the dashing yet financially reckless Nick, whose charm was matched only by his inability to hold onto money. And in an era when traditional gender roles were still deeply ingrained, he struggled with the idea of being a "trophy husband" to Fanny’s rising success. Their love was passionate but fraught with tension, as Nick’s pride and Fanny’s devotion clashed in a battle between ambition and insecurity.

What happens in the end? Go see the show.....and boy it’s a good one!

Melissa Manchester and Izaiah Montaque Harris in the National Tour of Funny Girl

Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Before the show began, the voice of God...I mean Melissa Manchester comes over the intercom to tell the audience to turn off their cell phones. My reaction was...Melissa Manchester? The Don’t Cry Out Loud Melissa Manchester? Why yes...yes, it is. I had no idea she was in the cast. That is so cool! I had no idea she was such a force in the musical world. However, it makes total sense if you are familiar with the power she brought to Don’t Cry Out Loud. That song sounds like it could have been in a musical. It wasn’t, but it could have been. However, don’t let that coolness fool you. Her real voice and the characterization she brings to Mrs. Brice are two different things entirely. While her speaking voice carries that familiar warmth and authority, her portrayal of Mrs. Brice is something else altogether—a masterclass in character acting. She fully embodies Fanny’s strong yet loving mother, delivering lines with a mix of wit, wisdom, and no-nonsense charm. And when she sings? She brings a whole new depth to the role, proving that her talent extends far beyond her pop career. It’s a performance that commands respect, reminding us why Melissa Manchester is, and always has been, a musical powerhouse!

Hannah Shankman as Fanny—who, let’s be clear, is no ugly duckling—can S-I-N-G! Holy smokes. From the moment she opens her mouth, she owns the stage with a voice that is powerful, expressive, and downright mesmerizing. Honestly, the story could have been nonexistent, and the audience still would have been completely captivated by her vocals alone. But add in her impeccable comedic timing, endearing charm, and emotional depth? She is Fanny Brice, through and through. We loved her!

Stephen Mark Lukas in the National Tour of Funny Girl

Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

The hunky Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein was definitely swoon-worthy, exuding effortless charm and old-school sophistication. With his smooth, velvety voice and undeniable stage presence, he made it easy to see why Fanny fell so hard for him. But beyond the dashing looks and charisma, Lukas brought depth to Nick’s struggles, capturing both his allure and his flaws in a way that made him feel heartbreakingly real.

First National Touring Company of Funny Girl

Photo By Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker and Cheryl Stern as Mrs. Strakosh were a great pair to keep the laughs going, delivering their lines with impeccable comedic timing and infectious energy. Their playful banter and larger-than-life personalities brought a delightful spark to every scene they were in, making them the perfect gossiping sidekicks to Mrs. Brice.

Izaiah Montaque Harris in the National Tour of Funny Girl

Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Tapper Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan probably garnered the most individual applause behind Shankman. His tap dancing skills were nothing short of extraordinary, infusing the production with electrifying energy and showcasing a mastery that left the audience in awe. Each tap sequence was executed with precision and flair, reflecting his deep-rooted passion for the art form. According to an interview at Keranews.org, Harris's casting as Eddie Ryan marks a significant and refreshing departure from tradition, as the role has historically been portrayed by white actors. This inclusive representation adds a rich layer of authenticity to the performance, honoring the African American origins of tap dance and paying homage to its pioneers. Harris's dynamic presence and exceptional talent not only elevated the show's choreography but also celebrated the cultural heritage intrinsic to tap dancing.

Also, I don’t want to leave out Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld and his booming bass voice. He was marvelous as Mr. Ziegfeld, commanding the stage with an air of authority and sophistication that perfectly embodied the legendary showman. But if I’m being honest, I could have listened to him recite the alphabet and still been completely captivated. His rich, resonant voice added a layer of gravitas to every scene, making even the simplest lines sound like a grand proclamation.

First National Touring Company of Funny Girl

Photo By Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Once they leave Fayetteville, they head to Columbus, OH before going into New York. For more information about the show, visit their website at https://funnygirlonbroadway.com.

Coming up in April at Walton Arts Center is BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL, It’s a really great one. You don’t want to miss that one either. For tickets, visit their website at https://waltonartscenter.org.

Reader Reviews