Review: FINDING NEMO JR at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

Cuteness overload is what took over the stage at The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff September 25–28. Making quite a splash with Finding Nemo Jr., which was under the direction of Bethany Gere, with Melody Gere as Music Director, Grace McKissic as Choreographer, and Emily Jackson as Stage Manager. These young thespians filled the stage with color, energy, and joy as they told the tale of an overprotective clownfish Marlin as he embarks on a daring journey across the ocean to rescue his adventurous son Nemo. They definitely tugged on my heartstrings with this one.

With Book, Music & Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, this delightful 60-minute musical, performed in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, brought audiences under the sea with a young, enthusiastic cast. Based on the beloved Disney Pixar film, this junior version follows the story of Marlin, who sets out across the ocean after his son, Nemo, is captured by divers. Along the way, Marlin meets the forgetful yet endearing Dory, encounters vegetarian sharks, chilled-out sea turtles, and a colorful array of ocean life who teach him that friendship and courage can overcome even the deepest fears. Meanwhile, Nemo bonds with new friends in a fish tank and learns that courage and determination can overcome any obstacle. Filled with catchy songs and dazzling movement, this beloved story made us laugh and maybe shed a small tear.

Director Bethany Gere approached the material with an emphasis on inclusion and exploration, highlighting the story’s deeper themes of embracing differences, such as Nemo’s smaller fin and Dory’s forgetfulness, as strengths rather than limitations. This compassionate lens gave the young cast the opportunity to tell a story not just of adventure, but of belonging. With Melody Gere’s musical guidance and Grace McKissic’s choreography, the show swam smoothly from scene to scene, capturing both the buoyant fun and the emotional heart of the tale.

Performances from the young leads — Isaiah T. Austin as Marlin, Avery M. Martin as Nemo, and Allison Carraway as Dory — anchored the production with warmth and confidence. Isaiah Austin as Marlin was believable as a worrying father, balancing humor with emotion as he navigated Marlin’s anxiety and love for his son. Avery Martin as Nemo is definitely someone to keep an eye on. She was spunky and a delight to watch on stage, bringing just the right mix of determination and youthful wonder to her role.

Allison Carraway as Dory kept her character’s joy of discovery throughout the play, charming the audience with her optimism and boundless energy. Brandt Lunsford cracked me up as Crush, delivering his lines with perfect surfer-dude timing and a charm that had the audience laughing every time he cruised onto the stage. The in-between scenes with the seagulls were funny, quick segues that smoothly transitioned the story from one adventure to the next. We all looked forward to each interaction and their perfectly timed “Mine! Mine! Mine!” moments that had the audience giggling every time. Their chemistry and charm carried the story beautifully, and the ensemble of sea creatures, sharks, turtles, and school fish created a lively underwater world that delighted audiences. The music, featuring crowd favorites like “Just Keep Swimming” and “Go With the Flow,” kept the energy high, while choreography evoked the gentle movement of ocean currents with impressive coordination for such a large youth cast.

Overall, Finding Nemo Jr. at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas was a heartfelt success that showcased the talent, teamwork, and inclusive values of Pine Bluff’s local arts community. With strong direction, lively music, and a cast that clearly loved what they were doing, this production was a joy to watch. I love coming to see the shows here. For more information on all upcoming shows and events, visit their website at ARTx3.org.

