Review: DRIVING MISS DAISY at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Are you ready to get a little teary-eyed? Driving Miss Daisy is playing at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock now through June 21. Under the direction of Roger M. Eaves, this Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Alfred Uhrey gently unfolds the evolving 25-year relationship between Daisy Werthan (Leigh Anne Ralston), a sharp-tongued, fiercely independent Jewish widow, and her patient, good-natured chauffeur Hoke Coleburn (Christopher Straw). This duo will get you in your feels!

Leigh Anne Ralston as Daisy and Brett Ihler as Boolie

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

When Miss Daisy has a car accident and can no longer drive, her son Boolie (Brett Ihler) hires Hoke despite her firm resistance. It takes nearly a week before she allows him to drive her to the store, but from that first ride, a slow, poignant bond begins to grow.

Told through a series of beautifully paced vignettes set in the American South during the 1950s and '60s, the story captures moments both large and small: Daisy teaching Hoke to read, a road trip out of state, the impact of a synagogue bombing, and Daisy attending a speech by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. alone. As the years pass and circumstances change, the connection between Daisy and Hoke deepens into something truly beautiful. Even as she transitions into assisted living and Hoke himself needs a driver, they both remain dear friends to the end.

Leigh Anne Ralston as Daisy

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

I have so much love for this cast. The lovely Leigh Anne Ralston as Daisy captures that grumpy charm with just the right mix of stubborn pride and sharp wit. From the moment she firmly declares, “I don’t need a driver,” to the tender moments that follow, Ralston masterfully reveals Daisy’s gradual transformation, not just in her view of Hoke, but in her deeper understanding of friendship and dignity. As the show progressed, she leaned into the small, powerful details that brought her character to life. She subtly shifted from fierce independence to a graceful acceptance of aging by moving more slowly, adding a slight tremble, and softening her voice with time. It’s those nuanced choices that make me excited to see what she’ll bring to every role she takes on.

Christopher Straw as Hoke

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Christopher Straw as Hoke is pure gold. Bless him. You just want to give him a hug. His warmth and patience radiate through every scene, making it impossible not to root for him. He brings humor and quiet strength to the role, and his chemistry with Ralston is both touching and authentic. The subtle shifts in their relationship are a masterclass in character development.

Christopher Straw as Hoke and Brett Ihler as Boolie

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

And let’s not forget one of my favorite comedians, Brett Ihler, as Boolie. This was my first time seeing Brett perform outside of The Joint, and let me tell you—I loved every moment! He can do no wrong in my eyes. As Daisy’s son, he strikes a perfect balance between the exasperation of managing an aging parent and the deep affection he clearly feels for her. He brings both heart and humor to the role, serving as the connective thread that holds the story’s generational tensions together. I can’t wait to see more productions that showcase his talents in new and unexpected ways.

Before the show even began, we indulged in a plateful of deliciousness that set the tone for a wonderful evening. Murry’s Dinner Playhouse never disappoints when it comes to their buffet spread, and many of my favorite staples were waiting to be piled high. I always challenge myself to sample a little bit of everything, which is no easy task with so many tempting options!

This time around, the BBQ chicken stood out as especially flavorful—tender and perfectly sauced. The salad bar was stocked with a generous variety of toppings, and the sides were classic Southern comfort: fluffy mashed potatoes, buttery corn on the cob, and other savory delights that warm the soul.

For dessert, I stayed loyal to my favorite, which is the irresistible cheesecake ball. I always grab two because one is simply never enough. And to wash it all down, I sipped on a refreshing piña colada mocktail. While Murry’s offers alcoholic options, I find their mocktails just as delightful—sweet, fun, and the perfect finishing touch to a satisfying meal.

Leigh Anne Ralston as Daisy and Christopher Straw as Hoke

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Driving Miss Daisy is a touching journey filled with laughter, reflection, and unforgettable performances, and paired with a delicious dinner, it makes for a perfect night out. Whether you're a longtime fan of the show or discovering it for the first time, Murry’s Dinner Playhouse offers an experience that feeds both the stomach and the soul. Don’t miss your chance to catch this touching production, running now through June 21.

For tickets and more information, visit www.murrysdp.com or call the box office at (501) 562-3131.

