Review: DR. SEUSS CAT IN THE HAT at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts

A wise cat once said, “It is fun to have fun But you have to know how,” and I am happy to report that the creatives at The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock are very knowledgeable in having fun! Our most recent playtime experience was during their delightful theatrical production of THE CAT IN THE HAT by Dr. Seuss, which ran from March 11–29. Directed by visionary Chad Bradford, this vibrant adaptation leapt off the page and onto the stage with boundless energy, clever staging, and a true sense of Seussian whimsy. It was a joyful celebration of imagination and chaos. We loved it!

When a rainy day leaves Sally (Lexi Brooks) and her brother (Anthony McBride) stuck indoors with nothing to do, their world is turned upside down by the unexpected arrival of the mischievous Cat in the Hat (Brian C. Earles). With his bold tricks and chaotic companions Thing 1 (Katie Greer) and Thing 2 (Brianna East), the Cat turns the house into a whirlwind of fun—much to the dismay of the cautious talking Fish (Brandon Nichols). As the mess grows and their mother's return looms, the children must decide whether to rein in the chaos or embrace the fun. Katie Mitchell’s lively stage adaptation brings Dr. Seuss’s beloved book to life with imaginative staging, physical comedy, and playful rhymes that capture the spirit of childhood mischief and wonder.

The cast at AMFA are always lively and engaging. I love watching their interactions with each other and the audience. Brian Earles is so expressive as The Cat—every sly grin, exaggerated gesture, and nimble move drew delighted laughter from the crowd. He perfectly embodied the Cat’s mischievous charm, dancing the line between chaos and charisma with ease. Whether balancing objects in an over-the-top display or tiptoeing around the Fish’s disapproval, his performance kept everyone—especially the kids—on the edge of their seats. It was clear he was having just as much fun as we were, and that energy was absolutely infectious.

Energetic chaos has never looked so fun thanks to the wild and wonderful performances of Katie Greer as Thing 1 and Brianna East as Thing 2. The moment they tumbled onto the stage, it was as if a storm of pure playfulness had been unleashed. Their electric energy was the perfect match to Brian Earles’ Cat, creating a trio of unforgettable troublemakers who made “having fun” look like an art form.

Lexi Brooks and Anthony McBride were absolutely perfect as Sally and her brother. Their chemistry as siblings felt so natural—full of curiosity, caution, and just the right amount of sibling banter. Lexi brought a charming sense of wonder and quiet bravery to Sally, while Anthony’s expressions and comic timing as her brother were spot-on, especially when reacting to the Cat’s increasingly wild antics. Whether they were chasing after the Things or nervously eyeing the mess building around them, they held our attention with every glance, gasp, and giggle.

Puppeteer Brandon Nichols wielded the Fish with ease, bringing just the right amount of anxious energy and exasperated charm to the role. With every furrowed brow, his skillful puppetry gave the character a strong presence on stage, often stealing scenes with a single dramatic swoop or incredulous stare. It was a delight to watch the Fish try—valiantly and in vain—to keep order in a world turned upside down. Nichols’ performance was a masterclass in expressive movement and voice, making the Fish both a comic counterpoint and a surprisingly lovable part of the story.

This team understands how to turn a children’s classic into something everyone can enjoy. They not only cater to the museum’s younger patrons, but they create magic that adults can appreciate. However, what impresses me the most is that they also have shows specifically for the visually impaired, the hearing impaired, and ones that get over stimulated and overwhelmed easily. They are inclusive and mindful. Broadway World sees you and appreciates the extra mile you take to welcome everyone of all abilities.

To see what is coming next to the AMFA stage, visit their website at https://arkmfa.org.

AMFA Calendar through the end of April

April 15 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am Art Start

Art Start is an early reader program that pairs children’s books with art activities, inviting toddlers and preschool students to learn through reading, imaginative play, and art-making.

April 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Drop-In Figure Drawing

Immerse yourself in a three-hour drawing session set in an untutored environment at the Windgate Art School.

April 17 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am Rivera’s Paris

A Transformative Gift: The Rockefeller Legacy and the Arts in Arkansas

April 17 @ 6:30 pm - 8:15 pm Sneak Series: The Legend of Ochi

The Arkansas Cinema Society and Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts are proud to present A24's The Legend of Ochi in a special sneak preview screening before its theatrical release on April 25, 2025.

April 18 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Art for Two: Watercolor Flowers (SOLD OUT)

Learn how to paint flowers with watercolors in simple instructed steps.

April 18 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Art For Two: Pottery on the Wheel (SOLD OUT)

Learn how to throw a pottery on the wheel! Art For Two is the perfect one-night class experience for two where you each take home a finished piece.

April 19 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Creative Saturdays with Art Start

Start your weekend with free art-making fun for all ages and skill levels in AMFA’s Windgate Art School! Inspired by Alice Adair’s work on view in Studio Time + Studio Practice, this Creative Saturdays activity invites you to explore the art of fabric collage.

April 19 @ 10:00 am - 8:00 pm Member Appreciation Day

AMFA Members are invited to shop at the Museum Store and enjoy double discounts! Stop by in-store to enjoy 20% off your purchase – double the regular 10% Member discount.

April 19 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am Exhibition Tour: Studio Time + Studio Practice

Explore Studio Time + Studio Practice with a docent-led exhibition tour!

April 19 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm Beth Polo Jewelry and Richard Wegner Stones and Minerals Trunk Show

Shop Beth Polo's latest designs featuring beautiful stones and minerals by Richard Wegner during this exclusive event!

April 19 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm “Rivera’s Paris” Still Life Workshop

Explore the masterful still life artworks on display in AMFA's Rivera's Paris exhibition and draw your own work of art in this hands-on workshop focused on technique and styles.

April 22 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Art Together for Guests with Low Vision or Who are Blind

Drop in and discover AMFA with a docent-led tour through the galleries and a studio art activity with our instructors! Led by trained docents, this program starts with a tour that offers an opportunity for guests with visual impairments to engage with the artwork through rich visual descriptions and in-depth discussions.

April 23 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am Art Start

Art Start is an early reader program that pairs children’s books with art activities, inviting toddlers and preschool students to learn through reading, imaginative play, and art-making.

April 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Drop-In Printmaking

Experiment with printmaking during this three-hour drop-in experience at AMFA's Windgate Art School.

April 25 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Drop-in Demonstration: Wheel Throwing

Learn more about the ceramic techniques taught in AMFA's Windgate Art School studios and expand your knowledge of working with clay!

April 25 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Ballet Arkansas: Nouveau

Presented by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust, this avant-garde performance pushes the boundaries of traditional ballet with daring choreography and contemporary flair.

April 26 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Creative Saturdays

Start your weekend with free art-making fun for all ages and skill levels in AMFA’s Windgate Art School!

April 26 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am Exhibition Tour: Kwame Brathwaite

Explore Kwame Brathwaite: The 1970s with a docent-led exhibition tour!

April 26 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Cubism Painting Workshop

Explore the groundbreaking artwork featured in Rivera's Paris and immerse yourself in the world of Cubism during this exciting workshop.

April 26 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm Ballet Arkansas: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Set to Felix Mendelssohn's beloved score, this condensed telling of William Shakespeare's timeless tale of love and mischief takes place amidst the ethereal backdrop of an enchanted forest.

April 26 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Ballet Arkansas: Nouveau

Presented by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust, this avant-garde performance pushes the boundaries of traditional ballet with daring choreography and contemporary flair.

April 27 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Metal Houseplant Stake Workshop

Add a touch of personality to your plants in this fun and creative workshop! Learn to design and sculpt unique houseplant stakes using vibrant polymer clay.

April 27 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm Ballet Arkansas: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Set to Felix Mendelssohn's beloved score, this condensed telling of William Shakespeare's timeless tale of love and mischief takes place amidst the ethereal backdrop of an enchanted forest.

April 29 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am Art Start

Art Start is an early reader program that pairs children’s books with art activities, inviting toddlers and preschool students to learn through reading, imaginative play, and art-making.

April 30 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Drop-In Figure Drawing

Immerse yourself in a three-hour drawing session set in an untutored environment at the Windgate Art School.

