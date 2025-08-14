Review: DISNEY'S NEWSIES at The Royal Theatre in Benton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



‘And the world will know...’ how much I love going to the Royal Theatre in Benton. I love the theatre troupe, I love their program they cultivate with The Young Players, I love their concession stand, and I love their programming. This time I was treated to DISNEY’S NEWSIES part two, which continues on through this weekend, ending Sunday, Aug. 17. Last week we saw the incredible Junior version, and this past weekend, they opened with the more seasoned set of Young Players. Both shows spotlighted a lot of talent, and I can’t wait to watch them grow as performers.

Disney’s Newsies, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, bursts onto the stage under the co-direction of Tony Clay and Annslee Clay (Choreographer), with music direction by Bee Golleher and Stage Manager Jack Clay. Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, this high-energy musical follows charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the streets of New York City. When newspaper mogul Joseph Pulitzer raises distribution prices at the expense of the newsies, Jack rallies his fellow workers to stand up for their rights. Strike – Strike – Strike! How does this all play out? Go see the show and find out.

There are a few fun differences between the full Newsies and the junior version. In the full show, Jack and Katherine do a little more flirting, while in the junior edition they keep things firmly in the “good friends” zone. You’ll also get extra time at Medda’s theatre in the full production, which adds some sparkle to the story. And while both versions stay true to Disney’s family-friendly style, the full show isn’t afraid to take a few more playful risks along the way.

The night I attended, the theatre was buzzing with joy. Families beamed, friends called out words of encouragement, and you could just feel the love pouring toward the stage. That kind of energy is contagious; it lifted the cast, giving their performances an extra sparkle and bounce. This is exactly what makes Central Arkansas’ theatre scene so special: it’s not just about the show, it’s about a community coming together to cheer each other on and make the magic even brighter.

Leading the charge was the ever-charismatic Braden Lisowe as Jack Kelly, a newsie with more charm than should be legal. Backing our hero is Beau Goldthorpe bringing level-headed smarts as Davey, Duke Metzler winning over the crowd as pint-sized powerhouse Les, and Travis Loftis, Jr. giving Crutchie a lovable mix of grit and heart. Toss in Jack’s quick-witted crush Isabella Smotherman as Katherine Plumber and his show-stealing guardian angel Maddy Moore as Miss Medda Larkin, and you’ve got a cast so perfectly in sync, you’d think they’d been selling “papes” together for years. This group’s storytelling was a delightful, and I couldn’t stop smiling through the whole production.

This entire cast was an absolute joy to watch, but two performers really lit up the stage with energy and attitude. Duke Metzler as Les was a true scene-stealer! Every time he ran onstage, I couldn’t stop laughing or smiling. And then there’s Hayden Forga as Ike/Scab. At just six years old, she kept up with the older performers like a tiny powerhouse, tackling the choreography with fearless spunk. I may have held my breath a few times during the faster numbers, but she handled it all with poise and enough stage magic to win over the entire audience. I can’t wait to see what else they do!

With only three weeks to rehearse, this talented group put on an absolutely amazing show. Before the performance, the adult mentor director proudly shared that the entire production was the result of their Young Players program, which is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of these young performers. They also emphasized that the group is always fundraising for a trip to New York City and London. Now that sounds like fun!

Disney’s Newsies is sponsored by The Saline Courier and Stilwell Financial and Insurance.

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For handicapped or special needs seating, please call 501-315-LIVE or email boxofficeadmin@theroyaltheatre.org.

