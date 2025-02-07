Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Robinson Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As a GenXer, I was not around to experience MoTown’s heyday, so whenever there is a performance of any kind that celebrates that era, I am there! Luckily, Celebrity Attractions is in tune to the desires of my heart and brings shows like AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS to Robinson Center in Little Rock. From January 31-February 2, Central Arkansas was on Cloud Nine as we were whisked away to a world of soulful melodies, powerful harmonies, and captivating choreography. It was all that I ever dreamed it would be.

Based on the book The Temptations by Otis Williams, this jukebox musical chronicles their journey from their beginnings in Detroit to their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The show explores how the members met, their personal struggles, and the events that ultimately caused the group’s unraveling. There was a lot of information packed into this show laced with hit after hit, including performances by their rivals, The Supremes.

Directed by Des McAnuff, AIN’T TOO PROUD is told through the eyes of Otis Williams (Rudy Foster) as the narrator highlighting their resume. It was interesting to learn the history that helped form this colossal group, who are still performing with Otis to this day. There was a lot of drama, as can be expected when there are so many egos involved. Here are some interesting facts that I learned from this production:

They worked with Smokey Robinson early on.

Their was some personal intermingling with The Supremes.

There have been 27 rotating Temptations to date

The group wanted Papa was a Rolling Stone to fail.

After a split in the group, the estranged members also toured under the name of The Temptations.

There were some personal sad moments as well.

Otis was never home which caused a severe strain on his relationship with his wife Josephine (who was underage when they married) and son.

Motown label-mate Tammi Terrell was allegedly abused by her boyfriend David Ruffin, probably because he was on cocaine.

Paul Williams became ill, turned into an alcoholic, and eventually shot himself.

However, the real joy from this production came from the music and dancing. Led by Music Director/Conductor Eli Bigelow and Choreographer Sergio Trujillo, the songs had the audience singing and dancing along. The energy in the theater was palpable as the cast brought each classic hit to life with incredible vocal precision and infectious enthusiasm. From the smooth harmonies to the upbeat rhythms, the music transcended time, creating a nostalgic yet fresh experience for all.

There were so many of my favorite songs, including Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, Get Ready, I Can’t Get Next To You, and My Girl, along with some new-to-me ones I learned at the show like Cloud Nine, Runaway Child, Running Wild, and Since I Lost My Baby, which all will immediately be added to my playlist. Some of the songs were performed as concert songs, and some were storyline songs. The blending of the styles was fascinating and kept the storyline interesting.

The talent on stage was lit—I mean outta sight! Every one of those performers exuded charisma and confidence, owning every step, every note, and every moment. Their energy was contagious, and it was impossible not to get caught up in their passion.

Rudy Foster, as Otis, was front and center for much of the performance, carrying the weight of the story with grace and authenticity. He seamlessly transitioned from storyteller to singer, effortlessly telling the story with depth and conviction, while his vocals brought an extra layer of soul to the production.

Now, let me tell you, my eyes popped when I heard that booming, deep voice come out of Jameson Clanton, who played Melvin Franklin. It was like the entire theater was vibrating with the sheer power of his voice! Clanton perfectly captured the signature deep, resonant tone of Franklin, and every time he sang, it was like a wave of rich, soulful energy washed over the audience.

Josiah Travis Kent Rogers literally stole the spotlight as David Ruffin. It was fun watching his larger-than-life personality takeover the stage. Rogers embodied Ruffin’s swagger, charisma, and emotional intensity so perfectly that you couldn’t look away.

I absolutely loved the soaring falsetto notes that Lowes Moore, as Eddie Kendricks, brought to the group. His voice effortlessly floated through the high notes, adding a distinct, ethereal quality to every song he sang, transporting the audience back to the golden era of Motown.

Bryce Valle as Paul Williams truly broke my heart in the later part of the show. His portrayal of Paul’s deep longing to get back on the road, despite the doctor's warnings, was incredibly moving. The emotion in his eyes and the vulnerability in his performance was felt and had a lasting impression.

An additional highlight was when other groups took the spotlight. I loved the moments when The Supremes, with Jasmine Barboa as Diana Ross, took the stage. They were graceful and had the whole audience smiling with their iconic harmonies and infectious stage presence. The performances were a beautiful tribute to the legendary girl group, and the chemistry between the cast members was electric.

There were so many other moments I loved, including Cedric Jamaal Greene’s portrayal as Smokey Robinson. That voice was spot on. Kerry D’Jovanni (whose pronouns include the use of Beyonce—which is fabulous, and I will switch to that as well) as Berry Gordy had me laughing and thoroughly entertained. Then there was Kaila Symone Crowder as Mama Rose (as well as others) that cracked me up! Like I said – there was so much talent in this ensemble! I loved them all.

If you missed this show, they will be in Fort Worth, Texas at the Bass Performance Hall from February 11-16 before they head out west. For more information, visit https://ainttooproudmusical.com.

Up next Celebrity Attractions brings BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL to Robinson Center in Little Rock in March. Get your tickets at celebrityattractions.com or call 501-244-8800.

CREATIVE TEAM

Book Writer -- Dominique Morisseau

Music and Lyrics From -- The Legendary Motown Catalog

Based on the Book Entitled -- The Temptations by Otis Williams

Music by Arrangement with -- Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Choreographed by -- Sergio Trujillo

Directed by -- Des McAnuff

