Review: 12 ANGRY JURORS at Conway High School

Conway High School took on the weighty classic 12 Angry Jurors October 23 and 25, and what a powerful production it was. The play, adapted from Reginald Rose’s 12 Angry Men, trades the claustrophobic confines of a jury room for a gripping moral arena where empathy, bias, and justice collide. Do they find the defendant guilty or not guilty? Or are they a hung jury? It’s intense from beginning to end!

When a young defendant’s life hangs in the balance, twelve jurors must decide whether the fate of the accused will be sealed by unquestioned prejudice or saved by reasonable doubt. As personalities clash and tempers flare, the line between fact and prejudice begins to blur. In the end, the play becomes less about the crime itself and more about the courage it takes to stand up for truth in the face of opposition.

Under the skilled guidance of Student Director Kacey Bagwell, the cast handled the material with remarkable maturity and depth. From the moment the jurors entered the room, the tension was palpable. Leading the charge was Farrah Sherman as the Foreman, a commanding presence who immediately took control of the space. Her authority was natural, not forced, the kind that made you trust her leadership while still sensing the pressure she carried as tempers flared. Sherman’s quiet strength anchored the ensemble, setting the tone for the measured chaos that followed.

Bennie Islas delivered a standout performance as Juror 8, the compassionate voice of reason. His portrayal was compelling and deeply human, offering empathy without weakness and conviction without arrogance. Islas managed to balance calm logic with moral urgency, making his compassion radiate through the dialogue and pulling both jurors and audience members closer to understanding.

The ensemble work throughout the production was exceptional. Each juror brought their own distinct personality and perspective to the table, creating a dynamic and realistic portrayal of group deliberation. The arguments, interruptions, and moments of silence all felt authentic, a testament to how well the cast listened and responded to one another.

One of my favorite details of this show was that the audience was able to sit on the stage with the cast, surrounding them like theatre-in-the-round. This intimate setup made the experience even more powerful, because we could see every detail and emotion on the jurors’ faces throughout the performance. When another juror threatened to kill Juror 8, the emotions and tensions were formidable, sending a ripple of shock through the audience. It felt as though we were part of the deliberation ourselves, trapped in the heat of the moment alongside them.

A fun and unique addition to this production was the rotating Guest Judge — a role filled each show by a notable community member. At the 2pm October 25 performance, the honorable guest was Conway Junior High Principal Marquis Rogers, whose participation brought an extra spark of authenticity and connection between the schools and community. His presence underscored what makes productions like this so special: theatre as a shared civic experience.

Under the guidance of Johnny Passmore, this troupe never ceases to amaze me with their commitment to storytelling. His direction consistently brings out the best in his students, encouraging them to dig deeper into their characters and find emotional truth in every moment. Passmore has built a program where collaboration thrives and reminds audiences that high school theatre can rival any stage when passion and purpose lead the way. I can’t wait to see what they present in the spring.

