Photo Flash: The Studio Theatre Presents PUFFS!

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Their hilariously heartfelt and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

Tickets may be purchased at www.centralarkansastickets.com. For more information visit www.studiotheatrelr.com.



Walter Dodd

Patti Airoldi

Michael Goodbar

Hannah Blacklaw

Tyler Wisdom, Georgeann Burbank, Saxon Whitehead

Maddy Meigs, Jeremy Lusk, Courtney Speyer, Courtney Beard





