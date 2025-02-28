Modern Take On PROMETHEUS BOUND Set for March At ARTx3 Campus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The ARTx3 Campus will present a modern telling of "Prometheus Bound" on March 13-16 in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff.

This innovative production reimagines the story of Prometheus-imprisoned for giving humanity the spark of life-as a reflection of the social injustices faced by Black men in America. With themes of courage, resilience, and inequitable justice, this performance aims to create a poignant tribute to the ongoing struggles and triumphs of the communities of Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

This production is presented in the readers theater format, with dramatic readings of the script with a stripped-down set, no props, and simple costumes.

"Readers theater is all about bringing stories to life using just voices and scripts - no need for elaborate costumes, props, or memorization," said Bethany Gere, theater and public programs coordinator. "It's a fun and engaging way to perform, focusing on expressive reading and storytelling. Perfect for all ages, it encourages creativity, boosts confidence, and makes literature come alive in a whole new way."

J. Tyler of White Hall directs, with Portia S. Jones of Pine Bluff as assistant director.

The Ancient Greek drama was written in the fifth century B.C. by Aeschylus. This version is translated by Bryan Doerries.

The cast is K.C. Rowland (Prometheus) of Pine Bluff; Briar Thompson (Kratos) of Star City; Grace Swygert (IO) of Pine Bluff; Emily Jackson (Oceanus) of Redfield; Brayden Royal (Hermes) of Pine Bluff; Anthony Royal (Hephaestus) of Pine Bluff; and M. Debra Hester and Raymond Wallace, both of Pine Bluff, in the chorus.

Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday, March 13; 7 p.m. Friday, March 14, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 16. Tickets are $13 for ARTx3 members, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students when purchased in person with student identification. The show is appropriate for ages 13 and older.

ARTx3 will offer two school performances Wednesday, March 12, in which students may watch the production and take part in a question-and-answer session with the cast and crew. Tickets to these performances are available first come, first serve, and are $7 per student.

The March 14 performance of "Prometheus Bound" coincides with an opening reception and artist talk for "Pushing Forward: Politics, Social Conflict, and the Racial Divide in the Art of Kevin Cole" at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The reception is from 5-7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to attend both events.

Comments