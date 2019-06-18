MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to Play at Arkansas Repertory Theatre September 2019

Put on your "blue suede shoes" and head down to the Arkansas Repertory Theatre to see Million Dollar Quartet Sept. 4 through Oct. 6, 2019, with an official opening night on Sept. 6.

The Tony Award-nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.

Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

The musical, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, features a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, with an original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux.

Guests are invited to pay what they can for the preview performances, as well as a "Pay Your Age Day" on Sept. 7.

For more information about special performances and tickets, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You