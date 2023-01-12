KIM'S CONVENIENCES Opens On T2's West Theatre Stage This Month

Kim's Convenience, the deeply funny, heartfelt comedy by Ins Choi, opens January 25 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and runs through February 19. Tickets, from $20-$54, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.

Before it became an award-winning, hit comedy series on Netflix, the playful, sweet, and hilarious Kim's Convenience was a smash on stage. At Mr. Kim's corner variety store, the only thing that isn't for sale is his family legacy-but with big-dollar projects moving in, does everyone have their price?

Choi's play was first produced at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011 to sold-out audiences. In 2012, it was remounted at Soulpepper Theatre Company, Toronto's largest theatre. It became the biggest commercial success in the company's history and won several Toronto Theatre Critics Awards.

"Kim's Convenience is a story that resonates with my own experience as a first generation Asian American," says Director Nelson Eusebio. "As the son of immigrants, this story feels like my own family. I think T2's audiences will laugh and love this Korean-Canadian family comedy. It's a little more grounded and realistic than the Netflix show, and the humanity comes shining through Ins Choi's smart dialogue and sensitive portrait of a family in crisis. All of this drama arrives in a fast paced, comedic vehicle that busts conventions."

Eusebio is the Associate Artistic Director at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre. His work has been seen at the St. Louis Repertory Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Theatre, and The Public Theatre, among others.

"What a lovely way to ring in the New Year at TheatreSquared," said T2 Artistic Director Robert Ford. "Rich and resonant with timely themes, it's also just a joy to watch. There's a reason this play was turned into a hit TV show. Within minutes of the lights coming up, you're laughing, feeling, and anticipating, all at once."

The Acting Company for Kim's Convenience includes Natalie Kim (Janet), Eston Fung (Jung), Greg Watanabe (Appa), Karen Tsen Lee (Umma), and Brandon Jones (Alex).

The creative team includes Eileen Rivera (Associate Director), You-Shin Chen (Scenic Design), Lux Haac (Costume Design), Marie Yokoyama (Lighting Design), Connor Wang (Sound Design), and Megan Smith (Stage Manager).

Eusebio says he's looking forward to Northwest Arkansas audiences filling the West Theatre with laughter-and, maybe, leaving a little wiser.

"I would love for audiences to fall in love with the Kim family, have a few laughs, and learn more about the immigrant experience," he says.