Feature: ARKANSAS THEATRE LOVEFEST

To finish out February, the month of LOVE, I invited you to give a shoutout to the people who make your world of theatre a better place to be — the mentors, friends, directors, teachers, business leaders, family members, and fellow artists who lifted you up, believed in you, and helped turn rehearsal rooms into places that feel like home.

To open up this lovefest, I want to recognize two women who have profoundly impacted my own family: my dear friends Heather Hooten and Tiffanie Manes. These incredible educators have poured so much love, encouragement, and dedication into teaching my children at Morrilton High School, and our family is better because of them. Heather serves as the theatre director and fearless leader of Thespian Troupe 3131, creating a space where students are challenged, celebrated, and inspired to grow both onstage and off. Tiffanie, the Morrilton High School Choir teacher, brings that same passion to her music room, nurturing confidence and artistry in every student she teaches. Together, they don’t just direct shows and lead rehearsals — they build community, instill discipline, and remind young artists that they are seen, valued, and capable of extraordinary things.

Tiffanie Manes and Heather Hooten

LOVE TO MORE TEACHERS

Katie Vacco-Woodall shares:

“Louise Hickey at Melissa Middle School (who used to be at Mountain Home Junior High) is the reason I am where I am today — owning my own company and directing shows that truly mean something to someone. She was the perfect example of how a director should care for each child and each person.”

She also honors Karen Maupin, retired theatre director of Mountain Home High School and Troupe 6560:

“She once told me, ‘Your passion is so strong that others may not share the same enthusiasm — and you need to be okay with that.’ That statement added fuel to my fire to make theatre accessible for everyone and to make it not just a place labeled ‘for weirdos.’ Without her constant constructive criticism and honest feedback, I wouldn’t have earned my scholarships to Arkansas State, met my sister-in-law who introduced me to my husband, started my own nonprofit theatre company, or built the life I have now.”

Tyler Lewis adds:

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t give Patrice D. Williams, Theatre Department Head at Little Rock Central High School, some love. She pours her heart and soul not only into the productions at that school but into every single student she encounters. The love and support she exudes is palpable anytime you are in her presence.”

Patrice D Williams

LOVE TO THE BUSINESS LEADERS WHO RUN OUR THEATRES

Kevin Baer shares:

“Will Trice of Arkansas Repertory Theatre is a true professional.”

Will Trice

Tyler Lewis adds:

“Of course I’ve got to give love to Bethany Gere and all the work she has done to nurture and grow the children’s theatre program at ARTx3 in Pine Bluff.”

Bethany Gere and Tyler Lewis

FAN LOVE

Kevin Baer says:

“Rex Wilkins is extremely talented and a genuinely kind person.”

Rex Wilkins as Jekyll/Hyde at The Royal Theatre

LOVE TO OUR FRIENDS

Ashley Reynolds writes:

“I would love to shine a spotlight on my lovely friend Kathryn Cooley Lightsey. When I became involved with The Pocket Theatre in 2023, Kat was one of the first people to welcome me with open arms. We’ve done multiple shows together since and made beautiful memories along the way. She is a powerhouse who brings so many talents to the table — from acting to costume design to choreography. She can literally do it all! Above everything else, she is selfless and so very kind. She gets my starry-heart eyes every time. I want to thank Kat for being the amazing person she is and for being my friend.”

Ashley Reynolds and Kathryn Cooley Lightsey

at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

LOVE TO OUR FAMILY

Katie Vacco-Woodall continues:

“Kennedy Woodall-Baker with Studio 42 & Co gave me the best mentorship, and now we both get to run our own nonprofit theatre companies serving different areas of Mississippi County, Arkansas. She was patient and supportive to everyone who needed extra help or sunshine during their rainstorm. Her passion radiates through everything she does, and you can tell she is ready to blaze through whatever life throws at her. I’m so thankful she was not only my boss at the time, but forever my sister — literally, my sister-in-law!”

Stacy Breshears shares:

“I’ve been involved with Dan Breshears in more than 25 productions at The Pocket Theatre and The Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs. (And full disclosure — we’ve been married 28 years.) Our first theatre experience together was as castmates in Annie in 2018, and we’ve shared many more shows since in various capacities. My favorite experience was co-directing Mary Poppins. His passion and dedication to everything he undertakes is awe-inspiring. If there’s a problem, he finds a solution. He is inclusive and makes everyone feel valued and welcomed. If you want something organized, well-planned, and detailed on a killer spreadsheet — talk to Dan. He makes the theatre, and my heart, a better place.”

Stacy and Dan Breshears

Meredith Morriss Farren adds:

“My sister Susannah makes the world a better place — especially the theatre world. She absolutely loves directing for Silvermoon Theatre, and I’ve loved being her teammate and best friend. She is patient and kind to all and loves sharing her knowledge and expertise of theatre with others. She is creatively brilliant and gifted in everything she does. She’s amazing, and Silvermoon wouldn’t be Silvermoon without her!”

Photo is from James and the Giant Peach Feb 2020 when she played Spiker

opposite Abby Farren as Sponge

and me standing between two of my favorite people!

And as these statements remind us, theatre has never been built by spotlights alone. It is built by the teachers who stay late, the directors who see potential before we see it in ourselves, the administrators who keep the doors open, the friends who cheer the loudest, and the family members who stand beside us through every curtain call and critique. For every standing ovation, there is someone behind the scenes who helped make it possible. They are the steady hands, the encouraging voices, the honest critics, and the relentless believers who shape not only productions but people. They make rehearsal rooms safer, stages brighter, and communities stronger. Simply put: they make theatre better. And because of them, we all get to belong.