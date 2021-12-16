BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Pocket Theatre

I had the privilege to check out the Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St, in Hot Springs, for their production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, by Charles Dickens, Sunday, Dec. 12, and loved it so much. This version, written by Patrick Barlow, was a five-person cast plus carolers and was, by far, the funniest version of this story. We laughed so hard, that I almost cried when I had to leave at intermission for a family emergency. I was so disappointed that I did not get to finish the show and meet the cast. Well, next time, because I am for sure going back to that charming theatre.

The short, short synopsis of A CHRISTMAS CAROL is the story of miser Ebenezer Scrooge (Kevin Day) who is visited by three ghosts in order to change his grumpy ways and be nicer to people. There are many adaptations of this tale, but this particular one was so funny. Day was constant as Scrooge, but the others were named Actors Two, Three, Four, and Five, because they had all of the other characters in the story, including being props such as clocks and chairs. Kevin Brown played Bob Cratchit, Marley, Young Scrooge, Little Scrooge, Katie Cratchit, Boy in Street, and Frederick's Children; Tami Kendall played Mrs. Lack, Lavina Bentham, Mrs. Grimes, Fanny, Isabella, Ghost of Christmas Present, Martha Cratchit, and Frederick's Housemaid; Christi Day played Hermione Bentham, Ghost of Christmas Past, Constance, Mrs. Cratchit, and Scrooge's Mother; and Lewis Sanders played Frederick, Mr. Grimes, Mr. Fezziwig, George, Peter Cratchit, Abigail Cratchit, Ursula Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, and Passer By. Watching these actors change in and out of the different characters was so much fun, and they committed to each and every one of them. I especially loved Christi Day's hilarious Ghost of Christmas Past and will forever laugh when I reimagine Sanders' Mr. Fezziwig dance. The stomping, shaking of the hips, and clapping made the whole scene. Director James "Bossy Pants" Kendall did an excellent job pulling this whole thing together where it made sense and flowed so well.

Though this group was originally formed in 1991, they did not gain their current home until 2005. According to their Facebook page, "The building is the former Ramble Elementary School auditorium which was closed as a school in the Spring of 1967 when Park Elementary opened. At least one of its former students has become fairly well known nation-wide, former President Bill Clinton."

I can't believe it took me this long to visit The Pocket Theatre. Though it isn't on the main drag of Hot Springs, it is not far. We were very close to Fat Jack's, where we had the very delicious crawfish bread for lunch.

Next up for the 2022 season is THE ODD COUPLE in February. Visit their website at www.pockettheatre.com for more information.

-Credit for the pictures goes to Ashley McCaghren Photography

ashleymccaghrenphotography@yahoo.com