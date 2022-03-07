iLuminate Celebrates 100th Performance On The Las Vegas Strip

Last night, iLuminate - the high-energy show lighting up the Las Vegas Strip at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, celebrated the show's 100th performance! Cast, crew and founder Miral Kotb gathered after the show to celebrate the milestone.

Named "Best New Act in America" by America's Got Talent, the show launched in 2021 and has had audiences groovin' since! iLuminate showcases the country's top dancers outfitted in custom LED light suits paired with energetic music to create a mind-blowing, multi-sensory live show that's fun for all ages.

Founded by dancer and software engineer Miral Kotb, iLuminate boasts customized LED light suits with wireless lighting programs that create extraordinary lighting effects that move along with each of the phenomenally choreographed dance moves. The original blend of dance and technology previously landed iLuminate in a finalist spot on America's Got Talent and now all of Las Vegas can see the show in action. The dance group has delighted fans around the world and has been seen on hit television shows including Dancing with the Stars, the X-Factor, Good Morning America, and The Ellen Degeneres Show to name a few. The dancers and technology were also seen alongside artists including The Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, and Christina Aguilera on programs such as The American Music Awards, MTV's Video Music Awards, and BET Awards, in addition to tour dates around the world.

iLuminate performs a flexible schedule featuring 8 p.m. evening show times, as well as 2 p.m. matinees. Tickets start at $49 plus taxes and fees and dinner shows are now available. Children five years or older can attend and must be accompanied by parent or guardian 18 years or older. Free valet and self-parking is available at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

For a full show schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit tickets.thestrat.com.