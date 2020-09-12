Westgate Sportsbook Limited to 50 Guests for NFL Viewing Party

The Westgate is adding two new NFL viewing areas at The International Bar and Sid’s Cafe to accommodate more people.

The Westgate sportsbook is being limited to just 50 guests in the 1,500-seat theater, which usually brings in 1,200 people on the first NFL Sunday of the season, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

"We tried and we tried and we tried, but they won't approve any more than 50 guests for the theater," Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said. "People are going to have to get there early."

They will be draping off the theater, only utilizing the front sections.

"We will be monitoring the number of patrons in the sportsbook and pretty much eliminating standing room-only areas," he said. "To enforce social distancing, we have to keep the standing room-only crowd moving."

However, the Westgate is adding two new NFL viewing areas at The International Bar and Sid's Cafe to accommodate more people. Each area is also limited to 50 people.

Read more on the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You