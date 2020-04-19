WETHEPLANET Livestream Event to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

Kunal Sood

Social entrepreneur and co-founder Kunal Sood, along with co-founder Laura Muranaka, will present their new initiative #WeThePlanet as a live stream event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day reinforcing the importance of climate change and its impact on humanity. The global stream will be available on YouTube on April 22.

Confirmed speakers include

Camille Zamora

Broadway stars Camille Zamora and Monica Yunis, Deepak Chopra, Ariana Huffington, Rob Wolcott, Raymond McCauley, actor Billy Zane, soprano and music artist Jerry Wonda, performance artist Natasha Tsakos, Emmanuel Kelly, and architect Dieter Brell.

Kunal and Laura have assembled the world's most extraordinary citizens from around the world for #WeThePlanet virtual experience online. It is an opportunity to reimagine the approach to the planet, people, peace, prosperity, and partnership on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The goal is to identify and actualize solutions that can transform the world and protect all life on the planet. They are uniting doctors, global health experts, Pulitzer Prize-winning authors, Academy Award-winning directors, and Grammy Award-winning artists, among others.

Natural history and human presence can no longer be separated as the world currently experiences the results of the climate crisis and its destructive potential. Younger generations will inherit the political and economic systems now being reshaped in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#WeThePlanet global campaign was launched in September 2019 along with H.E. Thomas Remengesau Jr., President of Palau, whose country is facing grave consequences due to climate change. It is estimated that over 30 billion tons of carbon is being dumped into the atmosphere, destroying, polluting, and poisoning the planet on a massive scale.

"The foundation of #WeThePlanet is to create a movement where we as humans must go beyond, 'We The People', and focus on something larger than ourselves; as a collective, we must be focused on the planet," says Kunal.

With over 20 years of experience as a social impact strategist, producer, and entrepreneur, Kunal produced and launched Music X Impact at SAP Next-Gen in New York City with Grammy Award-winning artists. Kunal earned his Master's degrees from UCSF and the University of Pennsylvania and obtained his MBA at Kellogg School of Management.

Laura Muranaka

Laura has written, created, strategized, and launched global initiatives with the best minds in the world. In building global movements at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, she has placed life on land, life in the oceans, and entrepreneurship at the forefront of her work. Pope Francis and the Vatican selected Muranaka for the inaugural Economy of Francesco.

#WeThePlanet will also be launching global virtual events throughout the remainder of the year to raise money for first-line responders and support global climate change initiatives. For more information, visit wetheplanet.io.

Kunal Sood's #WeThePlanet will present a live stream event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of earth day on YouTube from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22. To register to view the summit and access the agenda, click here.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories